Internet service provider ACT Fibernet has introduced a promotional offer that allows its subscribers to avail up to 1.5TB of additional data over and above their existing broadband plans, in an attempt to take on the Jio GigaFiber broadband service. The offer is currently applicable only in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Delhi and can be availed only with the 6-month and 12-month plans of ACT Fibernet's offerings. The extra data will be valid for use only up till February 28, 2019, and will be removed from the original monthly limit once the date has been reached.

In Bengaluru and Coimbatore, ACT Fibernet is offering 1.5TB of extra data spread across 5 months. This data will be divided into 300GB per month with the company's select broadband plans, claims a Telecom Talk report. Subscribers in Delhi can avail up to 1TB of additional data, the monthly breakup for which is currently unknown. Notably, users can get 1 month free subscription with the 6-month plan and 2 months free with the yearly plan, alongside free installation and a free Wi-Fi router.

The offer is valid on the ACT Storm, with a speed of 100 Mbps, and the ACT Incredible, with 150Mbps, plans in Bengaluru. The top-end ACT Giga plan offering access to speeds of up to 1Gbps is not part of the extra data offer. In Coimbatore, the offer is applicable on both the ACT Sprint (100 Mbps) and ACT Bolt (150 Mbps) offerings. Lastly, in Delhi, 1TB of additional data can be availed with the ACT Silver Promo (100 Mbps) and the ACT Platinum Promo (150 Mbps) plans.

Earlier this month, a report had suggested that the Jio GigaFiber preview offer will provide access to 100 Mbps with a 100GB monthly data limit, inclusive of upload and download. It will be available for the first three months for each Jio GigaFiber subscriber and a Rs. 4,500 security deposit will have to be paid to avail an ONT (Optical Network Terminal) and services like Jio GigaTV and other smart home solutions.