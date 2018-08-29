NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio GigaFiber Launch: ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 1.5TB Free Data

, 29 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio GigaFiber Launch: ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 1.5TB Free Data

The offer is valid on ACT Storm, with 100 Mbps, and the ACT Incredible, with 150Mbps, plans in Bengaluru.

Highlights

  • The extra data will be made available in monthly batches
  • It can be availed on the 6-month and 12-month plans only
  • Data benefits will be removed after February 28, 2019

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet has introduced a promotional offer that allows its subscribers to avail up to 1.5TB of additional data over and above their existing broadband plans, in an attempt to take on the Jio GigaFiber broadband service. The offer is currently applicable only in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Delhi and can be availed only with the 6-month and 12-month plans of ACT Fibernet's offerings. The extra data will be valid for use only up till February 28, 2019, and will be removed from the original monthly limit once the date has been reached.

In Bengaluru and Coimbatore, ACT Fibernet is offering 1.5TB of extra data spread across 5 months. This data will be divided into 300GB per month with the company's select broadband plans, claims a Telecom Talk report. Subscribers in Delhi can avail up to 1TB of additional data, the monthly breakup for which is currently unknown. Notably, users can get 1 month free subscription with the 6-month plan and 2 months free with the yearly plan, alongside free installation and a free Wi-Fi router.

The offer is valid on the ACT Storm, with a speed of 100 Mbps, and the ACT Incredible, with 150Mbps, plans in Bengaluru. The top-end ACT Giga plan offering access to speeds of up to 1Gbps is not part of the extra data offer. In Coimbatore, the offer is applicable on both the ACT Sprint (100 Mbps) and ACT Bolt (150 Mbps) offerings. Lastly, in Delhi, 1TB of additional data can be availed with the ACT Silver Promo (100 Mbps) and the ACT Platinum Promo (150 Mbps) plans.

Earlier this month, a report had suggested that the Jio GigaFiber preview offer will provide access to 100 Mbps with a 100GB monthly data limit, inclusive of upload and download. It will be available for the first three months for each Jio GigaFiber subscriber and a Rs. 4,500 security deposit will have to be paid to avail an ONT (Optical Network Terminal) and services like Jio GigaTV and other smart home solutions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, Jio GigaFiber
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL High-Resolution Renders Mockups Surface Online
Facebook Blocks Accounts of Myanmar Armed Forces' Top Leadership
Vivo Nex
Jio GigaFiber Launch: ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 1.5TB Free Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Poco F1 Review
  2. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
  4. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  5. Realme 2 With Display Notch Launched in India, First Sale on September 4
  6. Xiaomi Poco F1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  8. Google Maps Go to Get Turn-by-Turn Navigation, All-New Homescreen
  9. Realme 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8,990: Highlights
  10. Xiaomi Says Half a Million Mi TV Units Sold in India Within 6 Months
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.