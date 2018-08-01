NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Rs. 995 Broadband Plan With 200GB Data Launched as Jio GigaFiber Looms

01 August 2018
BSNL Rs. 995 Broadband Plan With 200GB Data Launched as Jio GigaFiber Looms

The Rs. 995 BSNL broadband plan has a promotional validity period of 90 days.

Highlights

  • The plan has been priced at Rs. 995
  • Post-FUP data speeds will fall down to 2Mbps
  • The plan does not include any calling benefits

BSNL has reportedly unveiled a new affordable broadband plan that gives its users access to an FUP limit of 200GB at a speed of 20Mbps for a tariff of Rs. 995. Available in the Kerala circle, only in the Ernakulam SSA region, this new BSNL broadband plan - named Fibro BBG ULD 995 - comes with post-FUP speed of 2Mbps. The BSNL plan is said to be promotional in nature and will be valid for only 90 days from its introduction. It comes just a couple of weeks before Jio GigaFiber registrations go live on the 15th of this month.

The speed and data limit offered in this plan seem underwhelming, considering private players like Airtel, ACT Fibernet, and Spectra offer much more value for money in the same price range. Add to that, a TelecomTalk report suggests that the plan is valid only in the Ernakulam SSA region in Kerala, and no other city in India. It comes with a free custom email ID with 1GB of storage space. There are no landline calling benefits in this plan.

Subscribers can avail this BSNL broadband plan at Rs. 10,945 for a period of one year, Rs. 20,898 for two years, and Rs. 29,850 for a three-year duration. Notably, to activate this plan, users will need to pay a one-time Rs. 500 installation fee; minimum hire fee of one month is also applicable for all users.

Earlier this month, BSNL had revised its premium FTTH broadband plans including the ones priced at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 16,999. These plans now offer up to 3TB of FUP data and up to 100Mbps of FUP speeds during their monthly validity. Speed will drop to 4Mbps after the data limit is hit by BSNL subscribers.

Further reading: BSNL
BSNL Rs. 995 Broadband Plan With 200GB Data Launched as Jio GigaFiber Looms
