Technology News
loading

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Balloon Amid Pandemic: Study

Bezos' wealth grew over 30 percent to $147.6 billion, while Zuckerberg's fortune leapt by more than 45 percent to $80 billion.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 May 2020 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Balloon Amid Pandemic: Study

Bezos' (right) wealth grew to $147.6 billion, while Zuckerberg's (left) fortune leapt to $80 billion

Highlights
  • Bill Gates saw comparatively paltry gains of 8.2 percent
  • Amazon and Facebook stocks have surged in recent weeks
  • COVID-19 has killed at least 94,700 people in the US

The fortunes of US billionaires rose 15 percent in the two months since the coronavirus pandemic hit, a study found, with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg seeing massive gains. The more than 600 billionaires in the United States became even richer as tech stocks rose during virus lockdowns, an analysis of data by two think-tanks published Thursday said.

Between March 18 and May 19, their total net worth increased by $434 billion (roughly Rs. 32.97 lakh crores) while the coronavirus pandemic caused job losses and economic agony for tens of millions of Americans.

Bezos' wealth grew over 30 percent to $147.6 billion (roughly Rs. 11.21 lakh crores), while Zuckerberg's fortune leapt by more than 45 percent to $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6.07 lakh crores), according to the research by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies' Program for Inequality. The analysis was based on data from Forbes billionaires list.

Microsoft's Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett saw comparatively paltry gains of 8.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, according to the report.

Amazon and Facebook stocks have surged following new program announcements that pushed their businesses ahead at a time when many consumers are stuck at home.

Job losses in the US have passed 36.8 million since business shutdowns began in mid-March to stop the spread of the deadly new disease.

Other data have shown a collapse in housing sales and a decline in manufacturing, as officials debate what additional steps will be needed to rescue the beleaguered economy.

COVID-19 has killed at least 94,700 people in the US where more than 1.5 million infections have been confirmed, according to an AFP tally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Amazon, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Billionaires
SpaceX’s First Crewed Space Flight Set to Launch on May 27 as NASA Gives Green Light
IBM Cuts Jobs Around US as New CEO Looks for Revival

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Balloon Amid Pandemic: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  2. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  5. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  6. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Price, Sale Date Revealed
  7. iPhone SE (2020) First Impressions
  8. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Debut in India Soon
  10. Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the Best Affordable Camera Phone in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Dashes Hopes of Paycheck Arbitrage With Remote Work Plan
  2. Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name
  3. Mi Band 5 Tipped to Pack Amazon Alexa Support, SpO2 Sensor; Expected to Launch in June-End
  4. IBM Cuts Jobs Around US as New CEO Looks for Revival
  5. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Balloon Amid Pandemic: Study
  6. SpaceX’s First Crewed Space Flight Set to Launch on May 27 as NASA Gives Green Light
  7. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped via Amazon India Listing Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo X50, X50 Pro Quad Rear Cameras and Colour Options Teased, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Tipped
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India Soon, Video Teaser Reveals
  10. Upcoming RedmiBook Series Confirmed to Feature AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs: Redmi GM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com