Amazon's $1-Billion Investment in India No Big Favour, Says Piyush Goyal

Jeff Bezos, who is currently in India, said on Wednesday Amazon would invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / @PiyushGoyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's statement lays bare the tensions with Amazon

  • Amazon is facing criticism from India's brick-and-mortar retailers
  • The ecommerce giant is accused of discriminating against some sellers
  • Amazon's deep discount policies are also said to be hurting retailers

Amazon hasn't done India any big favours by investing $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,094 crores) in the country, its trade minister said on Thursday, laying bare the tensions with the US online retail giant during a visit by its CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart are facing mounting criticism from India's brick-and-mortar retailers, which accuse the US giants of violating Indian law by racking up billions of dollars of losses to fund deep discounts and discriminating against small sellers. The companies deny the allegations.

"They may have put in a billion dollars but then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars," Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal told a security conference in New Delhi.

"So it's not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest a billion dollars."

Bezos, who is currently in India, said on Wednesday Amazon would invest $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,094 crores) to bring small businesses online in the country, seen as part of the company's efforts to dispel criticism.

Ahead of Bezos' visit, the Competition Commission of India launched a probe into Amazon and Flipkart to look at allegations of deep discounts and whether the companies discriminate against small sellers.

Goyal said the allegations were "an area of concern for every Indian".

© Thomson Reuters 2020

