Technology News
loading

Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025

Jeff Bezos made the announcement via a tweet Monday, and he can be seen driving one of the Amazon India electric rickshaws in an accompanying video.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025

Jeff Bezos seen standing alongside a fleet of electric rikshaws that will be used by Amazon India

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos made the announcement via a tweet on Monday morning
  • Amazon India pledges to have 10,000 electric vehicles on road by 2025
  • The Amazon India initiative is part of a wider global Climate Pledge

Amazon India on Monday announced that it has started rolling out its electric vehicle delivery fleet in the country, with the goal to have 10,000 such vehicles on the roads by 2025. The move comes as part of the company's global Climate Pledge, as announced in September last year. The overall pledge seeks to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles in operation by 2030, and thus the move in India is one of the first steps towards achieving that goal. Amazon however says the India vehicles are in addition to those announced for its global pledge.

Getting back to the India initiative, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos early Monday morning announced via a tweet that the company has started to roll out its fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. He added, “Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge.” The tweet also contains a video of Bezos riding one of the electric rickshaws.

In a press statement, the company also revealed that the 10,000 electric vehicles it will have on the road by 2025 will include both three-wheelers and four-wheelers. This year itself, Amazon India will operate its electric vehicle delivery fleet in in over 20 cities in the country, including major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Pune, the company said in a press statement. The 10,000 vehicles have been designed and manufactured by OEMs in India, the company added.

The India rollout of electric delivery vehicles comes after successful pilots in different cities in 2019, the company revealed. “Amazon India has been working with several Indian OEMs to build a fleet of vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders. Significant progress in the Indian e-mobility industry in the last few years has led to advanced technology, and superior motor and battery components. In addition, the government's focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India,” the company said in its press statement.

Commenting on the rollout, Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment - APAC & Emerging Markets, Amazon, was quoted to say, “At Amazon India, we are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become an energy efficient leader in the industry. We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet, thereby reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Climate Pledge, Climate Pledge, Electric Vehicles, EVs, EV, Electric Vehicle
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Realme X2 Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Testing Applications Now Open: How to Apply

Related Stories

Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  2. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  4. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  5. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  6. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  7. Oppo F15 Review
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025
  2. Realme X2 Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Testing Applications Now Open: How to Apply
  3. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
  5. COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
  6. Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name
  7. Asteroid Twice the Size of Big Ben to Skim Past Earth Today
  8. Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
  9. Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
  10. Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief, Roh Tae-moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.