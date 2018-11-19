NDTV Gadgets360.com

JD.com Misses Revenue Estimates on Sluggish E-Commerce Sales

, 19 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
JD.com Misses Revenue Estimates on Sluggish E-Commerce Sales

Highlights

  • JD.com reported third-quarter revenue on Monday
  • Revenue was CNY 104.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30
  • JD.com's sales volumes are seasonally lower in the third quarter

China's JD.com Inc reported third-quarter revenue on Monday that fell short of analysts' estimates on sluggish sales in its core e-commerce business.

Revenue was CNY 104.8 billion ($15.09 billion or about Rs. 1.08 lakh crores) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with an average estimate of CNY 106.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh crores) from 22 analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com's sales volumes are seasonally lower in the third quarter as it ramps up to its November Singles' Day promotion period. This year, it sold CNY 158.9 billion (around Rs. 1.64 lakh crores) in goods during the month-long event, up 17 percent from a year earlier.

JD.com, backed by Walmart, Alphabet's Google and China's Tencent Holdings, has recently been in news for the arrest of its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Liu, over allegations of sexual misconduct in the United States.

He was released after a night in jail and JD.com has said the accusation against Liu was unsubstantiated.

The firm did not make any further comment on the issue in what is its first quarterly results since the arrest.

Net income for the quarter was $418.9 million (roughly Rs. 3,000 crores), or 30 cents (around Rs. 21) per American depositary share.

Concerns of weakening growth momentum have pushed down JD.com shares by more than 44 percent this year. Shares of its bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding have shed 11 percent.

Both firms are making efforts to reach new consumers in Southeast Asia and rural China as demand tapers off in big cities. Earlier this month, Alibaba lowered its forecast for full-year sales, citing economic uncertainty linked to the trade war.

JD.com has said it will move its warehouse business into a separate unit, offering logistics management to third-party brands as well as its own platform, in a bid to boost income.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JD.com, Alibaba, Walmart, Google
WhatsApp, DEF Train Community Leaders to Tackle Fake News
Itel A44 Power With 4,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Pricee
JD.com Misses Revenue Estimates on Sluggish E-Commerce Sales
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5A MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Begins in India
  3. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 Set to Launch on November 28
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets Android Pie With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM
  5. The Crimes of Grindelwald Opens With $253 Million Worldwide
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 9.0 Pie Update Rolling Out in India: Reports
  7. Apple App Store Reportedly Removing Third-Party WhatsApp Sticker Apps
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. ‘Fix PUBG’ Campaign Over, but Some Aren’t Pleased
  10. Microsoft's New App Tells You How Well You Can Imitate Emoji
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.