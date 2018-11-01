NDTV Gadgets360.com

Japan Antitrust Authorities to Investigate Tech Giants Like Google, Amazon

, 01 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Japan Antitrust Authorities to Investigate Tech Giants Like Google, Amazon

Highlights

  • Investigation would take place next year: JFTC
  • "Will probe whether tech innovation of native companies being obstructed"
  • Investigation would involve meetings with businesses and their partners

Japan's anti-trust authorities will probe whether tech giants such as Google and Amazon are using their market-leader positions to exploit contractors or obstruct competition, the country's fair trade chief said Thursday.

In an interview with the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, the head of Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said the investigation would take place next year.

"We will probe whether 'platformers' are obstructing the technological innovation of Japanese companies," Kazuyuki Sugimoto told the daily.

The term "platformers" refers to tech giants that dominate their sector, and includes Amazon, Apple, Google. and Facebook.

He said the probe would "study whether client data hoarding is obstructing newcomers from entering the market, or whether their dominant positions in the market are forcing their business partners to cut prices."

The investigation would involve meetings with the businesses and their partners, and could see the anti-trust watchdog summon company officials and order documents handed over "if necessary," he said.

In March, the Japanese unit of Amazon said it was cooperating with authorities after the JFTC raided its Tokyo headquarters on allegations of anti-trust violations.

Local media reported the raids were related to allegations that Amazon Japan improperly demanded fees from suppliers, with public broadcaster NHK reporting the firm told suppliers it would stop working with them if they did not pay.

The decision by anti-trust authorities to launch an investigation comes as European authorities crack down on US tech giants.

Earlier this year, the European Union issued a record EUR 4.34 billion ($5 billion or roughly Rs. 37,000 crores) anti-trust fine to US tech giant Google, accusing it of using the Android system's huge popularity to promote its Google search engine and shut out rivals.

Google has appealed the decision, arguing that the EU's accusations were unfounded, but said last month it would comply with the decision in order to avoid further fines.

And the European Parliament in September approved a controversial EU copyright law that hands more power to news and record companies against Internet giants like Google and Facebook, though the firms have pledged to fight that ruling.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Japan, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook
Twitter Gives More Freedom to Report Spam, Fake Accounts
Milky Way Forged by Galaxy 'Mega-Merger' 10 Billion Years Ago: Study
Billion Capture Plus
Japan Antitrust Authorities to Investigate Tech Giants Like Google, Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  2. Honor Magic 2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Front Camera Slider Launched
  3. OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  4. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out
  6. Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India
  7. Nubia X With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  8. Vivo X23 Star Edition With New Gradient Colour Finish Launched
  9. OnePlus 6T Review
  10. Airtel's Rs. 99 Recharge Revised to Rs. 119, Offers Similar Benefits
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.