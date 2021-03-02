Technology News
Jack Ma Loses Title as China's Richest Man After Coming Under Beijing's Scrutiny

Regulators have since tightened anti-trust scrutiny on the country's tech sector, with Alibaba taking much of the heat.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2021 14:04 IST
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system

Highlights
  • Chinese regulators also began to tighten their grip on the fintech sector
  • Ma disappeared from the public eye for about three months
  • He re-emerged in January with a 50-second video appearance

Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators.

Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

His fall on anti-trust issues," the Hurun report said.

Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system, leading to the suspension of his Ant Group's $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,71,540 crores) IPO just days before the fintech giant's public listing.

Regulators have since tightened anti-trust scrutiny on the country's tech sector, with Alibaba taking much of the heat; the market regulator launched an official anti-trust probe into Alibaba in December.

Chinese regulators also began to tighten their grip on the fintech sector and have asked Ant to fold some of its businesses into a financial holding company to be regulated like traditional financial firms.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, then disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged in January with a 50-second video appearance.

China's current richest man, Zhong, made his first appearance at the top spot largely thanks to the share price performances of Nongfu Spring and vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which he also controls.

Tencent's Ma saw his wealth swell 70 percent over the year to CNY 480 billion (roughly Rs. 5,44,470 crores) while Pinduoduo's Huang's fortune grew 283 percent to CNY 450 billion (roughly Rs. 5,100 crores), the list said. In comparison, the wealth of Ma and his family grew 22 percent, to CNY 360 billion (roughly Rs. 4,08,250 crores).

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, broke into the top five rankings among Chinese billionaires in Hurun's Global Rich List for the first time, with an estimated personal wealth of $54 billion (roughly Rs. 3,96,490 crores).

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Further reading: Jack Ma, Alibaba
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
