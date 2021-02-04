Technology News
loading

Jack Ma’s Ant Group Said to Reach Deal With China Regulators on Restructuring

The plan calls for putting all of Ant's businesses into holding company, including its payment processing and technology offerings.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2021 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jack Ma’s Ant Group Said to Reach Deal With China Regulators on Restructuring

An agreement on restructuring of Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, would ease investor concerns

Highlights
  • The catalyst for Ma's current woes was an October 24 speech
  • Jack Ma blasted China's regulatory system during the speech
  • Ant's financial holding structure is expected to weigh on its valuation

Ant Group has agreed a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which the fintech giant will become a financial holding company, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, potentially easing founder Jack Ma's regulatory woes.

The plan calls for putting all of Ant's businesses into the holding company, including its payment processing and technology offerings in areas like blockchain and food delivery, the person said, declining to be named due to confidentiality constraints.

Bloomberg News first reported Ant had reached an agreement with Chinese regulators about the proposed restructuring.

An announcement about the restructuring, which will result in the company being subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks, could come before the start of China's Lunar New Year holiday on February 11, the Bloomberg report said.

An agreement on the restructuring of Ant, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, would ease investor concerns about a regulatory crackdown on billionaire Ma's business empire.

The catalyst for Ma's current woes was an October 24 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system, leading to the suspension of Ant's $37 billion ((roughly Rs. 2,77,000 crores) initial public offering just days before its dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Regulators have since launched an anti-trust probe into the tech sector with Alibaba taking much of the heat, besides pushing Ant to revamp its business structure to bring it under tighter regulatory supervision.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, subsequently disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged last month with a 50-second video appearance.

Despite the agreement with the regulator on revamping Ant, whose businesses include consumer lending and insurance products distribution, the anti-trust probe into Alibaba would continue to cloud the outlook for Ma's empire.

Bloomberg's report said that Ant was still exploring opportunities to revive its stock market listing, citing one person familiar with the matter. It said it was unclear how long authorities would need to sign off on a listing.

Ant's financial holding structure is expected to weigh on its valuation, as the fintech firm was valued as a technology firm in its previous fundraising rounds. Typically, valuations are much higher on technology firms than on financial companies.

Ant, which earlier on Wednesday declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, also declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. China's central bank did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday. They had tumbled early in the session after the company reported third-quarter results and warned it faced a near-term challenge from changing regulations.

It also warned that Ant's business prospects and IPO plans "are subject to substantial uncertainties".

"Currently, we are unable to make a complete and fair assessment of the impact that these changes and uncertainties will have on Alibaba Group," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ant Group, Alibaba, Jack Ma
Myanmar Coup: World's Longest Internet Shutdown Ends in Parts of Country, Over a Million People Affected

Related Stories

Jack Ma’s Ant Group Said to Reach Deal With China Regulators on Restructuring
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. From Samsung and LG, to OnePlus and Realme, Why TVs Are Getting Costlier
  6. Fake WhatsApp Purportedly Developed by Italian Spyware Vendor to Hack Users
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  10. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  3. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  4. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report
  10. Nearly 900,000 New Podcasts Launched Worldwide in 2020, Triple From the Year Before: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com