Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Said to Be Spotted in Hong Kong in Rare Appearance

Jack Ma has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech last year in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 October 2021 16:06 IST
Photo Credit: AFP/ Bertrand Guay

Jack Ma disappeared from public view for three months before surfacing in January

Highlights
  • Jack Ma met at least "a few" business associates over meals last week
  • Alibaba is also listed in Hong Kong, besides New York
  • Alibaba and its tech rivals have been the target of regulatory crackdown

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources told Reuters.

The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech in October last year in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators. That triggered a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of his Ant Group's mega IPO.

While Ma made a limited number of public appearances in mainland China after that, as speculation swirled about his whereabouts, one of the sources said the visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since last October.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of its regular business hours. Comments from Ma typically come via the company.

The sources declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Ma, once China's most famous and outspoken entrepreneur, met at least "a few" business associates over meals last week, said the people.

Ma, who is mostly based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, where his business empire is headquartered, owns at least one luxury house in the former British colony that also houses some of his companies' offshore business operations.

Alibaba is also listed in Hong Kong, besides New York.

The former English teacher disappeared from public view for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to a group of teachers by video. That eased concern about his unusual absence from the limelight and sent Alibaba shares surging.

In May, Ma made a rare visit to Alibaba's Hangzhou campus during the firm's annual "Ali Day" staff and family event, company sources have said.

On September 1, photographs of Ma visiting several agricultural greenhouses in the eastern Zhejiang province, home to both Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant, went viral on Chinese social media.

The next day, Alibaba said it would invest CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,16,925 crores) by 2025 in support of "common prosperity", becoming the latest corporate giant to pledge support for the wealth sharing initiative driven by President Xi Jinping.

Alibaba and its tech rivals have been the target of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on issues ranging from monopolistic behaviour to consumer rights. The e-commerce behemoth was fined a record $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 20,720 crores) in April over monopoly violations.

Earlier this year, regulators also imposed a sweeping restructuring on Ant, whose botched $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,78,770 crores) initial public offering in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market would have been the world's largest.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Jack Ma, Ant
