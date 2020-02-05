Technology News
Flipkart Shutters Jabong to Focus on Myntra

Earlier in July 2019, Flipkart had said that it had started to cut a significant chunk of its marketing expenditure in Jabong.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 17:38 IST
Flipkart Shutters Jabong to Focus on Myntra

Soon after the Walmart acquisition in 2018, Flipkart merged both Myntra and Jabong

Highlights
  • Flipkart is downing shutters on Jabong
  • Portal is now redirecting the users to the Myntra website
  • Flipkart had acquired Jabong for $70 million in 2016

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart is downing shutters on Jabong and the portal is now redirecting the users to the Myntra website.

Walmart-owned Flipkart had acquired Jabong for $70 million in 2016, but saw a close to 13 percent drop in app downloads for the brand in December 2019, media reports said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July 2019, Flipkart had said that it had started to cut a significant chunk of its marketing expenditure in Jabong and redirecting its users towards Myntra by providing discounts.

As per the reports, the Myntra app saw a 41.18 percent rise in downloads and 31.87 percent rise in daily active users (DAUs).

Flipkart had acquired fashion e-commerce platform Myntra in May 2014.

Soon after the Walmart acquisition in November 2018, Flipkart merged both Myntra and Jabong, which gave way to 150 employees being laid off.

Further reading: Flipkart, Jabong, Myntra
