Technology News
loading

IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows

IRCTC re-imposed the convenience fee from September 1 this year.

By | Updated: 16 November 2019 19:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
Highlights
  • IRCTC imposed the convenience fee from September 1
  • Rs. 15 on non-AC and Rs. 30 on air conditioned tickets are being charged
  • This convenience fee attracts GST additionally.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has earned more than Rs. 63 crores from convenience fee in September, an RTI query revealed. The Central government had decided to scrap the service fee on e-booking of tickets three years ago to promote digital transactions. Before it, the government was charging Rs. 20 per ticket on non-AC category and Rs 40 per ticket on air-conditioned tickets.

Defying the decision, the IRCTC imposed the convenience fee from September 1 this year. Thereafter, Rs. 15 on non-AC and Rs. 30 on air conditioned tickets are being charged. Moreover, this convenience fee attracts GST additionally.

Right To Information activist Chandrashekhar Gaur filed a query with the IRCTC under the Act asking that how much was collected as service fee on e-ticket bookings between September 1-30. The information provided by the IRCTC to Gaur had mentioned convenience fee in place of service fee. According to the IRCTC data, Rs. 63.05 crores were received under the convenience fee. However, it was not mentioned that the whole amount was collected from e-booking.

Interestingly, the IRCTC has given three replies to Gaur for his single query. The first reply came on October 22 that said Indian Railways doesn't charge service fee, instead, IRCTC has imposed convenience fee from September 1, under which a total Rs 51.69 crore were received.

In the second reply on October 30, the IRCTC said that it got Rs 53.54 crores (excluding GST) under the convenience fee in September. Thereafter, while answering the online application on November 1, the IRCTC said that it received total Rs. 63,051,0993 as the fee.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IRCTC, Indian Railways
TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
Honor Smartphones
IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant [Update]
  2. Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
  3. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  6. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  7. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  8. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  9. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
  2. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City
  4. WeWork Said to Be Facing US SEC Inquiry Into Possible Rule Violations
  5. TikTok Starts Testing 'Links in Bios' and Videos, Giving Users Ways to Monetise
  6. Huawei P30 Series, Mate 20 Series Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins: Reports
  7. Redmi K30 Launch Delayed Till 2020, GM Lu Weibing Suggests
  8. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  9. Bill Gates Officially Passes Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person: Bloomberg Billionaires Index
  10. Huawei Ban: US Said to Extend Licence for Its Companies to Continue Business With Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.