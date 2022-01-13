Technology News
loading

Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally, India Came Third: Report

India’s Internet shutdowns in 2021 affected 59.1 million people in the country, according to Top10VPN.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 January 2022 13:21 IST
Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally, India Came Third: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vladislav Kim

Internet shutdowns impacted as many as 486.2 million people around the world in 2021

Highlights
  • Internet shutdowns globally increased 36 percent in 2021
  • Top10VPN reports India emerged among the top-three affected countries
  • Kashmir’s Internet throttling is considered to have the biggest impact

Internet shutdowns around the world grew 36 percent to over 30,000 hours in 2021, costing the global economy a whopping $5.45 billion (roughly Rs. 40,300 crore), according to a report. India was ranked among the top three countries where the cost of Internet shutdowns was the highest last year. The report said that the country saw a total of 1,157 hours of Internet shutdowns in 2021 — involving a total cost of $582.8 million (roughly Rs. 4,300 crore).

The report by virtual private network (VPN) focussed website Top10VPN noted that global Internet shutdowns affected a population of 486.2 million people in 2021. This shows an 80 percent year-over-year increment of the impact of Internet shutdowns. As many as 50 major Internet outages took place in 21 countries and 75 percent of government outages across the globe were associated with additional human rights abuses.

Myanmar was the leading country where Internet shutdowns cost $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 20,700 crore) that lasted for 12,238 hours and impacted 22 million users in 2021. Nigeria came second in the list where outages impacted 104.4 million people and involved a cost of $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,100 crore).

Following Myanmar and Nigeria, India took the third spot with the 1,157 hours of Internet shutdowns that all took place last year and included 317.5 hours of complete Internet blackout and 840 hours of bandwidth throttling in which only 2G services were provided.

India's Internet shutdowns in 2021 affected 59.1 million people in the country.

Top10VPN stated that the biggest economic hit in India came from throttling Internet speeds in Kashmir where the connectivity was finally restored in February last year — after 18 months of 2G-only access.

“The intentional slowdown to 2G speeds rendered the Internet in Kashmir functionally near-useless, causing education and business to suffer during a pandemic that made everyone more dependent on reliable internet access,” the report said.

The government also imposed a localised Internet blackout in Delhi as its early response to the large-scale farmers' protest that resulted in a high cost, according to the report.

Internet shutdowns in countries including India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh made Asia the top-most continent where the total economic cost of outages was the highest at $3.42 billion (roughly Rs. 25,300 crore) in 2021. The connectivity loss in the region also impacted 292 million people for 13,458 hours in total, the report noted.

Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa were the other two regions where the cost of Internet shutdowns was the most in comparison with others.

Country-wise Internet shutdowns in 2021 as per Top10VPN

Rank Country Total Cost Duration (Hrs) Internet Users Affected
1 Myanmar $2.8 billion 12,238 22 million
2 Nigeria $1.5 billion 5,040 104.4 million
3 India $582.8 million 1,157 59.1 million
4 Ethiopia $164.5 million 8,864 21.3 million
5 Sudan $157.4 million 777 13.2 million
6 Uganda $109.7 million 692 10.6 million
7 Bangladesh $49.7 million 60 112.7 million
8 Burkina Faso $35.9 million 192 10.9 million
9 Cuba $33.1 million 176 7 million
10 Syria $28.7 million 104 5.9 million

 

Military coup was the leading reason that prompted local authorities to cut Internet access for nearly 10,000 hours that cost $2.79 billion (roughly Rs. 20,600 crore) to the world economy in 2021. It was followed by Information control and political repression, as per the report.

TopVPN10 said that Twitter was the most blocked social media platform in 2021 that saw 10 shutdowns for a total of 12,379 hours. Facebook and Meta's other offerings namely WhatsApp and Instagram were among the other two platforms most impacted in the year, the website highlighted.

For calculating the economic impact of Internet shutdowns around the world, TopVPN10 used the COST tool developed by Internet monitoring NGO Netblocks and advocacy groups The Internet Society and Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA). It also sourced Internet outages reported by Netblocks real-time data, Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA), and the SFLC.in's Internet Shutdown Tracker.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Internet Shutdowns in India, Internet Shutdowns, Internet Shutdown, Internet Blockage, Internet Throttling, Top10VPN
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Alien Shiba Inu Sees 500 Percent Rally in 24 Hours, Profits Drying Up Gradually
Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Include Body Temperature, Blood Pressure, Glucose Sensors: Report
Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally, India Came Third: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  2. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Price Tipped to Be $100 Higher Than iPhone 13 Pro
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched in India
  9. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  10. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Wikipedia Editors Vote Against Classifying NFTs as Art, Shelve Issue Citing 'Lack of Reliable Information'
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Include Body Temperature, Blood Pressure, Glucose Sensors: Report
  3. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally, India Came Third: Report
  4. 5G Wireless Aviation Impact Notices to Be Issued by US FAA
  5. Alien Shiba Inu Sees 500 Percent Rally in 24 Hours, Profits Drying Up Gradually
  6. Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 11S India Launch Teased by Company, Said to Be Coming Soon
  8. In a First, US Surgeons Successfully Implant Pig Heart in Human
  9. Realme 9 Pro Sketch Surface Online, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras With Custom Sony Sensor
  10. Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer Mike Filippo to Design Server Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com