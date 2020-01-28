Technology News
loading

Indian Online Food Delivery Market to Hit $8 Billion by 2020: Google, BCG Report

Zomato and Swiggy currently dominate the online food delivery market in India.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Indian Online Food Delivery Market to Hit $8 Billion by 2020: Google, BCG Report

Peer advocacy played a critical role in drawing people to try online food ordering for the first time

Highlights
  • Variety in cuisines was one of the top reasons for use of the apps
  • Food tech is presence in more than 500 cities in India: Google official
  • Zomato and Swiggy dominate the online food delivery market in India

Rapid digitisation and growth in both online buyer base and spending will help India's online food industry to become an $8 billion (roughly Rs. 56,000) market by 2022 -- growing at a CAGR of 25-30 percent, a new report said on Tuesday.

The report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) revealed that variety in cuisines (35 percent) was one of the top reasons for recurrent use of online food ordering apps, followed by good discounts and convenience.

"Food tech has now made its presence in greater than 500 cities in India and with consumer confidence growing, there are new opportunities for the players to 'win with the consumer' in an evolving market,'" said Roma Datta Chobey, Director-Travel, BFSI, Classifieds, Gaming, Telco & Payments, Google.

Peer or network advocacy (52 percent) played a critical role in drawing people to try online food ordering for the first time.

This was followed by advertisements (19 percent) that emerged to be a strong driver in metros and among the higher income groups across the country.

"Overall online spending in India is rising rapidly and expected to grow at 25 percent over the next five years to reach over $130 billion," said Rachit Mathur, Managing Director and Partner, India Lead of BCG's Consumer & Retail Practice.

"Riding on the wave of rapid digitisation and steadily growing consumption, the reach of Food Tech companies has grown six times over the last couple of years and will continue to increase further," Mathur added.

Zomato and Swiggy currently dominate the online food delivery market in India. Zomato last week announced it has acquired Uber's Food Delivery Business in India in an all-stock deal of nearly $350 million and Uber will have 9.99 percent stake in the Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery platform.

The Google-BCG report also suggested that consumers have common impediments that hinder adoption.

A fifth of the respondents stated a lack of trust in the app as the main barrier to usage.

Delivery charges (18 percent), food quality concerns (13 percent) and lack of customization (10 per cent) are other reasons why customers have, so far, not experimented with online food ordering.

"Interestingly, these observations vary based on the maturity of the market. While delivery charges is the top reason for not ordering food online in metro cities; in Tier I cities, lack of trust in apps (29 percent) is the primary roadblock," the findings showed.

"Food tech startups have revolutionised the way Indians eat. Ordering food online is now a habit. There is large headroom to increase reach, engagement and usage frequency for food tech apps," said Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Swiggy
Coronavirus: Facebook, LG, Others Curb Travel to China as Warnings Grow

Related Stories

Indian Online Food Delivery Market to Hit $8 Billion by 2020: Google, BCG Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  2. Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  3. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  4. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  5. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  6. Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro to Go on Sale in India From Thursday
  7. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
  8. Airtel Promotion Offers Discounted Google Nest Mini to Xstream Box Buyers
  9. Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019, Downdetector Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X Review
  2. Indian Online Food Delivery Market to Hit $8 Billion by 2020: Google, BCG Report
  3. Coronavirus: Facebook, LG, Others Curb Travel to China as Warnings Grow
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kamar Jain's Copy-Cat Barb
  5. Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones to Go on Sale in India Starting Thursday via Flipkart
  6. Google Announces ‘AndroidHelp’ Hashtag on Twitter To Get Your Android Smartphone Queries Answered
  7. Moto G8, Moto G8 Power Specifications Leaked; Renders Surface to Suggest New Design
  8. Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019: Downdetector
  9. NASA Partners With ESA for Solar Orbiter Mission to Take First Peek at Sun's Poles
  10. Airtel Thanks Promotion Offers Discounted Google Nest Mini to Xstream Box Buyers: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.