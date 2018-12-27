NDTV Gadgets360.com

Indian Government Said to Issue Draft E-Commerce Policy in a Few Weeks

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Indian Government Said to Issue Draft E-Commerce Policy in a Few Weeks

Highlights

  • New e-commerce policy could entail provisions for regulator in the sector
  • India introduced changes to foreign direct investment rules on Wednesday
  • The new FDI rules will be applicable from February 1

India will announce a new draft policy for e-commerce in a few weeks, a source in the government said on Thursday, a day after the country tweaked foreign investment rules for the burgeoning sector.

The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the sector dominated by US tech giant Amazon.com and homegrown Flipkart, which was bought over by retail giant Walmart for $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh crores) earlier this year.

The government on Wednesday introduced changes to foreign direct investment rules, banning e-commerce players from selling products from entities in which they have an equity interest, a move the source said was aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices. The source declined to be named as the matter was not public.

The Indian government also said that the companies will be prevented from entering into exclusive agreements with sellers. The new rules will be applicable from February 1.

"An entity having equity participation by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, or having control on its inventory by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, will not be permitted to sell its products on the platform run by such marketplace entity," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

E-commerce companies can make bulk purchases through their wholesale units or other group companies that in turn sell the products to select sellers, such as their affiliates or other companies with which they have agreements. Those sellers can then sell the products to other companies or direct to consumers, often at attractively low prices.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E-Commerce, Amazon, Flipkart
Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update, HMD Global Confirms
Oppo Breeno Voice Assistant Announced, Coming to Smartphones
Pricee
Indian Government Said to Issue Draft E-Commerce Policy in a Few Weeks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  2. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  3. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  4. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  5. TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29
  6. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  7. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  8. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  9. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  10. Oppo F19 Could Feature 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Tech, Reports Suggest
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.