Technology News
loading

India Sent Most Content Removal Requests to Tech Giants: Study

A study by Britain-based tech research firm Comparitech said India was followed by Russia, Turkey, France, and Mexico.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
India Sent Most Content Removal Requests to Tech Giants: Study

India has topped the list of countries in terms of sending content removal requests to technology companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and open encyclopaedia Wikimedia, revealed a study by Britain-based tech research firm Comparitech.

The Chinese government, which is known for censoring online content, did not find a place in the list of top 10 governments sending content removal requests to the social media companies.

"China has banned all of the websites we have used in this comparison, except some of Microsoft's services, so few censorship requests are required," Paul Bischoff, an editor at Comparitech, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The findings come at a time when India is trying to find ways to fight misinformation spread on social media.

India is followed by Russia, Turkey, France, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Pakistan, the US and the UK in the top 10.

India and Russia are well ahead, accounting for 19.86 and 19.75 percent of the overall number of removal requests (390,764), respectively, Bischoff said.

While India sent 77,620 content removal requests, Russia sent 77,162 requests during the study period.

However, these two countries do not always dominate the top spots across all channels.

While Facebook received most of the content take down requests from India, Google got it from Russia, Microsoft from China, Twitter from Turkey and Wikimedia from the US.

In fact, a vast majority - more than 90 per cent - of India's government content removal requests went to Facebook, the findings showed.

"The largest increase in the number of content removal requests on Facebook came in 2015: a 313.37 percent increase over the previous year from 18,481 to 76,395. France made the biggest number of requests in 2015, accounting for nearly 50 percent of all the requests," Bischoff wrote.

For the study, the researchers collated all data to find out which governments censor online content the most and which channels are targeted by each government.

They studied the number of requests put through to Facebook from July 2013 to December 2018, the number of requests received by Google from July 2009 to July 2018, number of requests put through to Twitter from January 2012 to July 2018, number of requests that Microsoft received from January 2015 to December 2018 and the number of requests submitted to Wikimedia from July 2012 to December 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comparitech
Motorola One Macro India Launch Teased, New Alleged Render Appears Online
Apple Card's Global Version Is in the Works, Says CEO Tim Cook
Honor Smartphones
India Sent Most Content Removal Requests to Tech Giants: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  2. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  4. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  5. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  7. Andromeda, Our Neighbouring Galaxy, Has a Cannibalistic History: Researchers
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Microsoft Showcases Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens, Android
  10. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Card's Global Version Is in the Works, Says CEO Tim Cook
  2. India Sent Most Content Removal Requests to Tech Giants: Study
  3. Motorola One Macro India Launch Teased, New Alleged Render Appears Online
  4. AirPods With Noise Cancellation May Be Incoming, iOS 13.2 Beta Tips
  5. LG Tone+ Free Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earbuds
  6. Google Play found housing 172 malicious apps with over 335 million collective downloads in September: Report
  7. Google Pixel Buds 2 Earphones May Launch Alongside Pixel 4 Series Phones on October 15: Report
  8. Google Used Unethical Tactics to Collect Facial Scans for Pixel 4, Targeted Homeless People: Report
  9. Ready Student One? Universities Launch Degrees in E-Sports
  10. Andromeda Galaxy, on Collision Course With the Milky Way, Has a Cannibalistic History: Researchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.