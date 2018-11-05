NDTV Gadgets360.com

India Ranked 12 Globally for Web-Borne Threats: Kaspersky Lab

, 05 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
India Ranked 12 Globally for Web-Borne Threats: Kaspersky Lab

Highlights

  • 1/3rd users in India attacked by web-borne threats between July-September
  • Money is the main motivation behind a cyber-attack: Kaspersky
  • Attackers exploited vulnerabilities in browsers and their plugins

Globally, India ranks 12th when it comes to the dangers associated with surfing the web, according to a new report from Russia-based global cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab.

About a third of Internet users in the country were attacked by web-borne threats between the July-September period of this year, the report said.

"It is known that money is the main motivation behind a cyber-attack, and India being one of the largest and developing populations cannot afford to be vulnerable online. We need to be more aware and more secure online," Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky Lab South Asia, said in a statement this week.

Among other methods, the attackers exploited vulnerabilities in browsers and their plugins (drive-by download). Infection in this type of attack takes place when visiting an infected website, without any intervention from the user and without their knowledge.

And this is the number one method utilised by cybercriminals.

"Protection against such attacks requires an Internet Security class solution capable of detecting threats as they are being downloaded from the Internet and the timely installation of all the latest updates for the browser and its plugins," Kaspersky Lab said.

"Social engineering" was another form of attack that users in India frequently fell prey to. These attacks require user participation, with the user having to download the malicious file to their computer.

This happens when the cybercriminal tricks the victim into believing they are downloading a legitimate programme.

"Protection against such attacks requires a web antivirus solution capable of detecting threats as they are being downloaded from the Internet," the report said.

The share of malicious incidents caused by malware hosted in India was 0.68 per cent - that is 6,450,023 incidents in the period July-September 2018, the research showed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kaspersky, India
Samsung Foldable Smartphone Teased Ahead of Expected November 7 Launch
Saudis Call for Amazon Boycott Over Anger at Washington Post
Billion Capture Plus
India Ranked 12 Globally for Web-Borne Threats: Kaspersky Lab
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Tipped via Official Listing
  2. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  3. Google App Brings Location Bug on Android, Most Launchers Affected: Report
  4. Realme CEO Hints at India Smartphone Price Hike, VOOC Charging Teased
  5. iPhone XR Ties With Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Speed Test
  6. Virat Kohli Official App Launched for Android, iOS on His Birthday
  7. College Students Develop App to Measure Delhi Air Quality
  8. Motorola Charging Pad Leak Hints at Wireless Charging on Moto G7
  9. Samsung Teases Its Foldable Phone Ahead of Expected Launch This Week
  10. Here's Why OnePlus Doesn't Offer IP Rating on Its Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.