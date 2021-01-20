Technology News
India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google

You’ll see tricolour virtual fireworks on your screen once you search for India National Cricket Team on Google.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 January 2021 13:17 IST
India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google

Google is showing fireworks to celebrate Indian cricket team’s victory at the Gabba

Highlights
  • Google has brought virtual fireworks to celebrate Team India’s win
  • Fireworks appear on both desktop and mobile devices
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai also congratulated the Indian cricket team

Google is celebrating Indian cricket team's victory at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly called the Gabba. The search engine is showing virtual fireworks once you type India National Cricket Team. The celebratory move by Google comes in response to India's success during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in which it defeated Australia in the fourth and final test match on Tuesday. The three-wicket win after successfully chasing a 328-run target also triggered users on social media, with netizens celebrating the achievement on platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Through a tweet posted on Wednesday, Google announced the arrival of virtual fireworks on search query “India National Cricket Team”.

“Still celebrating India's win? Us too,” Google tweeted.

The tricolour fireworks appear on the screen once search results for the India National Cricket Team query surfaces on the Google site.

You can experience the virtual celebration by searching for India National Cricket Team on your desktop or mobile devices. Several cricket lovers are thanking Google for the update.

The Indian team's historic winning at the Gabba has brought the country to the number one spot in ICC World Test Championship standings , moving Australia to the third position. It was also the first match in the past 32 years that Australia lost on the Brisbane ground.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were amongst the people congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the four-match test series.

 

India's victory made #INDvsAUS and #TeamIndia a couple of trending hashtags on platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, with thousands of posts celebrating the win.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

