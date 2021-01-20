Google is celebrating Indian cricket team's victory at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly called the Gabba. The search engine is showing virtual fireworks once you type India National Cricket Team. The celebratory move by Google comes in response to India's success during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in which it defeated Australia in the fourth and final test match on Tuesday. The three-wicket win after successfully chasing a 328-run target also triggered users on social media, with netizens celebrating the achievement on platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Through a tweet posted on Wednesday, Google announced the arrival of virtual fireworks on search query “India National Cricket Team”.

“Still celebrating India's win? Us too,” Google tweeted.

The tricolour fireworks appear on the screen once search results for the India National Cricket Team query surfaces on the Google site.

You can experience the virtual celebration by searching for India National Cricket Team on your desktop or mobile devices. Several cricket lovers are thanking Google for the update.

The Indian team's historic winning at the Gabba has brought the country to the number one spot in ICC World Test Championship standings , moving Australia to the third position. It was also the first match in the past 32 years that Australia lost on the Brisbane ground.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were amongst the people congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the four-match test series.

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

Last hour of the last day of the last test. Test series for the ages. Congrats to Team India! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 19, 2021

India's victory made #INDvsAUS and #TeamIndia a couple of trending hashtags on platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, with thousands of posts celebrating the win.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.