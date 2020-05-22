Technology News
loading

India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index

India's mobile Internet speed performance was even poorer than Bangladesh that has moved up two places.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 May 2020 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index

Ookla Mobile Broadband Speed Index was topped by South Korea

Highlights
  • India's average mobile download speed was 9.81Mbps in April
  • The country’s average upload speed in April was 3.98Mbps
  • India’s rank in fixed broadband speed index remained flat

India has registered a two-place drop to 132 on the Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in April. The average mobile broadband download speed in the country was 9.81Mbps during April while the average upload speed was registered to be 3.98Mbps for the same period. The drop in the mobile Internet speeds could be attributed to the massive surge in Internet usage in India due to the coronavirus lockdown. The latest ranking released by the global Internet speed tracker company shows India slipping even below Bangladesh among the neighbouring countries. India already ranks below Pakistan and Nepal in terms of mobile broadband speeds.

As per the Speedtest Global Index, the global average mobile broadband download speeds in April registered at 30.89Mbps while the global average upload speed was at 10.50Mbps. The list was topped by South Korea with an average mobile broadband download speed of 88.01Mbps and the last - 139th - position was held by Afghanistan (6.02Mbps). Other than South Korea, countries including Qatar, China, United Arab Emirates, and the Netherlands held the top four spots.

Among the neighbours, Bangladesh is now at 130th place, after gaining two places, on the Index with an average mobile download speed of 9.96Mbps, whereas Pakistan was at 112th spot with an average mobile download speed of 14.34Mbps. Just above Pakistan, Nepal held the 111th spot with an average mobile Internet download speed of 14.35Mpbs.

In terms of the fixed broadband performance, India's position remained unchanged at 71th spot since March. India's average fixed broadband download speed was 35.84Mbps in April while the average upload speed is said to be at 32.36Mbps for the same period. Similarly, the top spot in Ookla's Fixed Broadband Speed Index was held by Singapore with an average download speed of 198.46Mbps. It was followed by Hong Kong (176.7Mbps), Thailand (159.87Mbps), Switzerland (152.05Mbps), and Romania (151.87Mbps).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla, Speed Test, Internet, Mobile Broadband
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie

Related Stories

India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  5. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  6. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  8. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Mi 10 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Meeting App: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea for Ban Until Appropriate Legislation
  2. Amazon to Hire 50,000 Temp Workers in India as Lockdown Boosts Demand
  3. India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
  4. Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie
  5. Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch
  6. Instagram Gets Messenger Rooms Integration to Enable Group Video Chats
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  8. Parallel Universe Discovered? No, NASA Hasn't Found a Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  9. WhatsApp for Android, iPhone Gets QR Code Support for Beta Testers
  10. Sid Meier's Civilization VI Is Free for PC on the Epic Games Store Till May 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com