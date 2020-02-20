Technology News
India Gains a Spot in Fixed Broadband Speed Rankings Globally in January 2020: Ookla

Singapore leads the world on fixed broadband download with 202.21 Mbps

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 20 February 2020 19:55 IST
There is a slight improvement in mean download speeds on mobile broadband

Highlights
  • India has been ranked 128th for mobile broadband
  • It has been ranked 66th for fixed broadband
  • UAE topped the mobile download speeds chart with 87.01Mbps

India has been ranked 128th for mobile broadband and 66th (up from 67th) for fixed broadband while mean download speeds on fixed broadband has slipped to 41.48Mbps in January 2020 with minuscule improvement in mobile broadband to 11.58Mbps, Ookla said in its Speedtest Global Index.

UAE topped the mobile download speeds chart with 87.01Mbps, Singapore leads the world on fixed broadband download with 202.21Mbps.

As of January, the Index ranks India 128th for mobile broadband - unchanged from December 2019, and 66th for fixed broadband, which is a rank higher then the previous month. India's performance in mean download speeds on fixed broadband has gone down from 42.14Mbps in December 2019 to 41.48 in January 2020.

There is a slight improvement in mean download speeds on mobile broadband from those of December 2019. Mean download speeds on mobile broadband have gone up from 11.46Mbps to 11.58Mbps in January 2020. In addition, India moved up a spot on fixed broadband since December 2019, but there was no movement when it came to mobile broadband ranking, Ookla said.

As per the recent report by Ookla examining trends in Indian telecom market, India is the leader in mean download speeds on fixed broadband amongst neighbouring countries. The report highlights that with Reliance Jio's rollout of its new GigaFiber service in India, the fixed broadband speeds will continue to increase country-wide.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares Internet speed data from around the world each month. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test the Internet speed.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla
Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional

