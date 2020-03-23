Technology News
loading

Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla

India stood at 128th position in Speedtest Global Index for February.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 March 2020 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla

India's average mobile download speed between January and February remained flat

Highlights
  • China’s February average mobile download speed fell, Ookla said
  • India's mean mobile download speed between January and February was flat
  • Japan and Malaysia fixed broadband speed hardly changed, Ookla said

India's average mobile download speed remained flat for the first two weeks of March while the fixed-line broadband download speed marginally increased for the same period, a report claims. This data was analysed by Ookla, a global internet speed tracker company, which is currently observing Internet speed-related trends around the globe amid the SARS-CoV-2 (also known as novel coronavirus) pandemic. Ookla also compared India's position in terms of its February's broadband speed against other Asian countries such as China and Japan. Meanwhile, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube to ensure smooth video streaming across the country as more people are staying indoors and taking to work-from-home in bid to curb the pandemic.

According to a note by the Ookla released on Monday, India in the Speedtest Global Index for February, ranked 128 for the mobile broadband performance and 69 for the fixed broadband speed, globally. In contrast to January performance, the country witnessed a slight dip of 1.75Mbps and a drop by three places in the average fixed broadband download speed. However, India's average mobile download speed and ranking between January and February remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, China's average mobile download speed declined from 68.3 Mbps in January to 57.26 Mbps in February, the note by Ookla read. "The overall rank of China has also dropped five places for mobile, from 6th to 11th worldwide between January and February," the note added. This was also the time when the country witnessed a massive number of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic. Compared to China, there was not much change in the average download speed over fixed broadband in Japan and Malaysia.

Recently, the COAI in a letter also asked streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar to ensure smooth video streaming service. The letter by the industry body also advised streaming platforms to reduce the streaming quality in a bid to lower the burden on the networks in the wake of people staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ookla, Speed Test, Internet, India
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Lockdown: Popular Multiplayer Games You Can Play With Friends and Family During Coronavirus Outbreak

Related Stories

Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone?
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  4. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  5. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  6. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, New RedmiBook Model Tipped to Launch Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
  2. Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
  3. Delhi Lockdown: Uber Rides Suspended, Ola Curtails Services
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla Are 'Working On' Ventilators
  5. Facebook to Cut Video Streaming Quality in Virus-Hit Europe
  6. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Fitbit Charge 4 Leaked Images Show Black and Rosewood Colour Options, Design Similar to Charge 3
  8. Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown
  9. Kanan Gill’s Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’, Gets April Release Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G TENAA Listing Tips 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,370mAh Battery With Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.