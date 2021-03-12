India England T20 series starts Friday, March 12 at 6.30pm IST in India. Here's what you need to know to watch the matches live, online and on television. Both India and England have declared their teams and the full schedule of the series is out as well. India and England will face off in a five-match T20 series that will go on from March 12 to March 20. All the matches of the India England T20 series will be played at a single venue, which will be the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. And apart from the date, time, full schedule, and the India and England teams playing the series, we have also compiled a primer on how to watch the India England T20 matches livestream on TV and online.

India England T20 teams, full schedule

The India England T20 series will officially kick off on March 12. All five matches in the series will begin at 6.30pm IST. Here are the India and England squads and the full schedule of the T20 series, part of the England tour of India.

India T20 team

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England T20 team

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India England T20 full schedule

Match 1 – March 12, 6:30 PM IST

Match 2 – March 14, 6:30 PM IST

Match 3 – March 16, 6:30 PM IST

Match 4 – March 18, 6:30 PM IST

Match 5 – March 20, 6:30 PM IST

How to watch India England T20 series livestream

The India England T20 matches will livestream on TV on the Star Sports network channels. Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels will broadcast the matches live in English. The matches will also stream live on regional Star Sports channels in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telegu. The India England T20 series can also be watched live on smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs with Disney+ Hotstar in India. Users will need a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that starts at Rs 399 for a year. And if you were to subscribe now, it will also have you covered for other big events in cricket this year streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, including the India England ODI series that will be played between March 23 and March 28, and the Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year,

