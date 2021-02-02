Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency

Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency

Minister of State for Finance also reiterated that the government finds Bitcoin and other crypto-based payments systems illegal.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2021 16:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency

Photo Credit: Reuters

Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have no clear future in India

Highlights
  • Anurag Singh Thakur revealed the government’s plan in Rajya Sabha
  • RBI is exploring the need for bringing digital version of Rupee
  • Cryptocurrency transactions were effectively banned by RBI in 2018

The government will explore the use of blockchain technology for digital economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in response to a question raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The comments from the Ministry of Finance come just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mentioned plans to bring a digital version of the Indian Rupee. The central bank stated that it was exploring the possibility as to whether there was a need for a digital version of fiat currency, and in case there was then how to operationalise it.

Thakur also reiterated that the government's current stance on Bitcoin and other crypto-based payment systems is that they are illegal: “It was announced in the Budget Speech of year 2018-19 that the government does not consider cryptocurrencies legal tender or coins and will take all measures to eliminate use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system.” He was responding to Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on whether the government is considering the possibility of introducing India's own cryptocurrency.

In April 2018, the RBI had effectively banned cryptocurrency transactions via banks and e-wallets in the country. It was initially supported by the Supreme Court, though the top court later quashed the ban in March last year.

Earlier this week, the government listed a bill titled “The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021” that is aimed to provide a framework for creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the RBI and prohibit all existing “private” cryptocurrencies. Experts, however, believe that it would take some time for the country to bring any changes.

Here is the full text of the question and answer between MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Raut:

Will the Minister of Finance be pleased to state:-

(a) whether Government is aware that many business companies are using cryptocurrency for international transactions during the last one year:

(b) if so, the details thereof and Government's response thereto:

(c) whether Government is considering the possibility of introducing India's own cryptocurrency; and

(d) if so, the details thereof and, if not, the reasons therefor?

Answer

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

(a): No, Sir.

(b): In view of reply to part (a) above, the question does not arise.

(c) and (d): No, Sir. It was announced in the Budget Speech of year 2018-19 that the Government does not consider crypto-currencies legal tender or coins and will take all measures to eliminate use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system. The government will explore use of the block chain technology proactively for ushering in digital economy.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blockchain, Cryptocurrency ban, Bitcoin ban, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android

Related Stories

Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  2. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  3. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  7. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
  10. Google Adds More Context About Websites in Search Results
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android
  2. Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
  3. Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
  4. Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
  5. macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Released With Bluetooth, External Display Fixes
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. iPhone, iPad Users Reporting Crashes With Third-Party Apps After Syncing With M1-Powered MacBook Laptops
  8. Nokia 5.4 Update Brings Autofocus Improvement in Video, Other Camera Fixes: Report
  9. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With 8mm Drivers, 6-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Plans New Test Flight for SpaceShipTwo Craft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com