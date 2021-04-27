Technology News
loading

COVID-19: Tech CEOs, Investors Pledge Support as India Battles Second Wave

Apple CEO Tim Cook latest to announce aid, says the India's coronavirus surge is 'devastating'

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 April 2021 16:35 IST
COVID-19: Tech CEOs, Investors Pledge Support as India Battles Second Wave

Nadela said Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts

Highlights
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said his thoughts were with medical workers
  • Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred 100 ETH and 100 MKR
  • On Monday, India clocked over 3.23 lakh COVID-19 cases

Entrepreneurs, investors, tech leaders, and organisations from across the globe have come together to support India, as the country battles a humongous surge in the novel coronavirus cases and deaths resulting from it. The country's health infrastructure has all but collapsed following a daily rise of over 3 lakh cases six days running. People have faced hardships arranging for beds, oxygen supplies, and ventilators for their loved ones. And at this critical juncture, from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela to his Google and Apple counterparts, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, respectively, everyone has come forward and assisted India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

Early on Tuesday morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook said his thoughts were with medical workers, “our Apple family and everyone there ((in India) who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that Apple “will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground.”

Here are a few others who have expressed solidarity with India in this hour of crisis and pledged financial support as well.

Joe Lonsdale, an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, said in his tweet that his friend and partner had lost his uncle to COVID-19 in India. So, he would donate $50 (roughly Rs. 1,870) for every retweet, up to $1,25,000 (roughly Rs. 93 lakhs) to help with efforts in India.

In reply, Micheal Arrington, the founder of TechCrunch, CrunchBase and Arrington XRP Capital, tweeted that he would match Lonsdale's donation.

Sandeep Nailwal, the COO and co-founder of crypto startup Polygon, called upon the global cryptocurrency community to help India. On April 24, he had tweeted that he would “run a Covid relief campaign in lieu of what's going on in India”. He added that he would require “help from the Global crypto community”.

He received a lot of responses from the global crypto community offering help. Angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji S Srinivasan asked all those who have “been fortunate enough to do well this year” to join him in donating, or just “spread the word” on Twitter.

Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of global marketing and CRM software company HubSpot, sent “$101k in BTC”.

Coinbase product head Surojit Chatterjee and Notion's COO Akshay Kothari were among the others who pledged support to the relief campaign.

On April 25, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred 100 ETH and 100 MKR, worth approximately $606,110 (roughly Rs. 4.5 crore), for use in COVID-19 relief in India.

In a tweet, Buterin thanked Nailwal for organising the COVID-19 relief fund, and also thanked Srinivasan for signal boosting the campaign.

On Monday, Nadela and Pichai tweeted and expressed concern over the prevailing COVID situation in India. While Nadela said he was “heartbroken”, Pichai tweeted he was “devastated” to see the worsening COVID crisis in India.

Apart from global tech giants and their CEOs announcing aids and assistance for India, several Indians, including Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Xiaomi Global VP and MD Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have also joined hands to help India overcome the biggest health crisis it has ever seen. Here's what they are doing, and what they have announced.

On Monday, India clocked over 3.23 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths. This was the sixth day running when the country registered over 3 lakh cases, and the seventh consecutive day it recorded over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, coronavirus
Zoom Rolls Out Immersive View to Bring Participants Together in a Virtual Room
Apex Legends to Get Permanent 3v3 Team Deathmatch Mode, New Legend Called Valkyrie, More With Legacy Update

Related Stories

COVID-19: Tech CEOs, Investors Pledge Support as India Battles Second Wave
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. ‘Blown Away’: NASA Discovery Could Resolve Mystery Behind Exploding Stars
  3. Vivo V21 Series Goes Official With 3 New Models
  4. Dell Unveils Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4
  5. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  6. Paytm, CRED Bring Initiatives to Help Ramp Up Oxygen Supply in India
  7. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  9. Oppo A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched in China
  10. Oppo A53s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports
  2. Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India
  3. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch
  5. Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo
  6. Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
  8. NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com