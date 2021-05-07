Technology News
India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches

Over 80 applications by Chinese, Korean, and US firms have been pending with the Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2021 15:27 IST
India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches

Photo Credit: Reuters

Imports restrictions is delaying the launch of smartphones and other devices in India

Highlights
  • Approvals for modules import have been withheld since at least November
  • India previously allowed companies to self-declare wireless equipment
  • Apple, Cisco, and Dell were caught up in border tensions with China

India has held up approvals for import of Wi-Fi modules from China for months, driving companies such as US computer makers Dell and HP and China's Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo to delay product launches in a key growth market, two industry sources said.

Imports from China of finished electronic devices - like Bluetooth speakers, wireless earphones, smartphones, smartwatches and laptops - containing Wi-Fi modules are being delayed, the sources said.

The Communications Ministry's Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing has withheld approval since at least November, according to the sources, who were familiar with lobbying efforts by firms seeking clearance.

More than 80 such applications by US, Chinese, and Korean firms have been pending with the WPC since then, one of the sources said. Even applications from some Indian firms, which bring in some finished products from China, are awaiting WPC approval, the sources added.

Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo did not respond to requests for comment.

The communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment either. And both sources said the government had still to respond to representations made by industry lobby groups and individual companies.

India's hard stance on Chinese imports comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for greater economic self-reliance.

His nationalist policies have helped boost the growth of smartphone assembly in the South Asian nation, and the sources believe the government's intention is to persuade companies to locate more of their production of electronic devices in India.

"The government's idea is to push companies to manufacture these products in India," one of the sources said.

"But tech companies are caught in a difficult situation - making in India would mean big-ticket investments and a long wait for returns, on the other hand the government-imposed hurdle on imports means a potential loss of revenues."

India previously allowed companies to self-declare wireless equipment, a move that made imports easier, but new rules in March 2019 mandated firms to seek government approval.

While India's market and export potential have turned it into the world's second-biggest mobile maker, tech analysts and industry insiders say it does not yet have the size or scale for companies to invest big in making IT products and smart wearable devices.

Wary of China tech
The long delay in WPC approvals also underscores India's strategy to cut China's influence in its tech economy, especially after a border clash with Beijing last year though tensions have eased since.

Modi's government this week omitted Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei from a list of participants in its 5G trials, though European and Korean rivals were permitted.

And once 5G deployment begins in India, New Delhi will likely block mobile carriers from using Huawei's telecoms gear, Reuters previously reported.

US firms Apple, Cisco, and Dell were last year caught up in India's border tensions with China, as Indian ports held up imports of their products from China.

In another example, reported by Reuters late last year, India's tight control of quality clearances for electronic goods from China slowed the import of an Apple iPhone model.

Now that firms have obtained safety clearances from India's quality control agency, getting WPC approval has become the main obstacle to importing electronic devices from China.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, WiFi modules, WiFi, China
Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Gives Us a Glimpse of Young Eleven and Dr. Brenner
Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, 'Multi-Year' Agreement Reached

India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
