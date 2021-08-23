Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh to explain tech glitches in an online tax portal developed by the company, the country's income tax department said on Sunday.

The Income Tax department, an arm of India's Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet Parekh would be asked to explain why after 2-1/2 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches have not been resolved.

"Since 21/08/2021, the portal itself is not available," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

A message on the website read "Portal is going through a maintenance. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

The @IncomeTaxIndia portal continues to be under emergency maintenance. We will post an update once the portal is available again for taxpayers. We regret the inconvenience. — Infosys India Business (@InfosysIndiaBiz) August 22, 2021

Infosys did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Sitharaman had tweeted to Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani a day after the launch of the e-filing portal in June, asking for grievances and glitches to be resolved, and to "not let down our taxpayers".

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.



I see in my TL grievances and glitches.



Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.



Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

Nilekani had replied saying Infosys expected the portal to stabilise during the week, and was working to resolve glitches.

