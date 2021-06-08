Income Tax Department of India has revamped the official tax filing portal in India with a new design and interface. Called ITR e-filing portal 2.0, the goal of the redesigned website is said to enhance user experience with its fresh dashboard that hosts all the important action items in one place. The new website interface claims to be dynamic and intuitive and will be made available in multiple Indian languages. The new ITR filing portal is also mobile-friendly and aims to make e-filing easier for Indian citizens.

The Indian IT department took to Twitter to announce the launch of the ITR e-filing 2.0 portal. Users can now access the new website through this link. Apart from the new intuitive user interface, the new ITR filing website brings along helpdesk support and a new chatbot to cater to the grievances of taxpayers. A live chat feature introduced will be available from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm IST.

The website also offers step-by-step guides, user manuals, and videos to help taxpayers file their returns. New ITR e-filing 2.0 portal brings features like pre-filled forms, easy-to-use ITR utility, and multiple login options. The Income Tax Department also plans to unveil an all-new mobile app and multiple options for tax payment in the future. The new payment system will be launched on June 18.

However, as is to be expected with a platform of this scale, which will face an intense amount of traffic from the beginning, the new e-filing portal has faced some issues. In fact, enough people have complained to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she tweeted that she hopes Infosys will not let down Indian taxpayers.

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.



I see in my TL grievances and glitches.



Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.



Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

What can you do on the new eFiling Portal?

To make tax-filing easier, all the interactions, uploads, and pending actions will be displayed in a single dashboard on the new ITR website. The new ITR 2.0 portal will offer free of cost ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help ITR 1, ITR 4 (online and offline), and ITR 2 (offline) taxpayers. The same facility will be made available for ITR 3, ITR 5, ITR 6, and ITR 7 in the future. On e-filing 2.0, taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of their incomes including salary, house property, business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Functionalities for filing Income Tax forms, adding tax professionals, and submitting responses to notices in Faceless Scrutiny or appeals will also be available.