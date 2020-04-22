Technology News
loading

In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash

Amazon is facing mounting scrutiny as it juggles a surge in online orders during government lockdowns to curb the pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash

Amazon has closed its warehouses in France till April 25

Highlights
  • Amazon made its case on Tuesday in a French court of appeal
  • Amazon facing mounting scrutiny as it juggles a surge in online orders
  • Amazon closed six French warehouses last week

Amazon made its case on Tuesday in a French court of appeal to keep deliveries on track in the country, rejecting unions' allegations that it was not doing its best to protect employees from COVID-19.

The world's largest online retailer is facing mounting scrutiny as it juggles a surge in online orders during government lockdowns to curb the pandemic and employees' safety, and France has become a major battleground.

Amazon closed six French warehouses employing about 10,000 people on April 16, following a lower court's ruling that sided with unions last week, ordering Amazon to focus only on delivering essential items like food while it revised health protocols.

Amazon's lawyers said on Tuesday that excessive restrictions on the types of goods it can deliver would penalise clients stuck in confinement and were difficult to enforce.

"We all need IT, telephone equipment, products for our young children ... we need products to be able to continue our physical activities," Francois Farmine, one the US company's attorneys, told the court in the former royal city of Versailles.

Judges said they would deliver a verdict on April 24.

France is the only country where Amazon has shut all of its so-called fulfilment centres after unions complained that they were still too crowded and filed a legal challenge.

A growing number of unions have joined the backlash, including France's biggest, CFDT, which is seen as more moderate than the leftist SUD, which instigated the litigation.

Amazon's lawyers said that the Seattle-based group, controlled by billionaire Jeff Bezos, did its best to provide employees with health precautions, including sanitary gels and face masks.

In the hearing that took place in a room commonly used by criminal trial courts, Farmine said the unions' goal was to shut activity altogether, which in turn would penalise small businesses that use the platforms to sell their goods.

"The aim is... to block this company," he said. "It's extremely dangerous, because if the manager of this company can't operate his activities, extremely serious consequences can follow," he added, hinting at a possible divestment from France.

The unions' leading lawyer, Judith Krivine, said that staff representatives had been open to talks with management to find a way to keep delivering certain goods while making sure social distancing was guaranteed to prevent coronavirus contagion.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon's results are almost comparable to what they do at Christmas and we're being told that the situation they've been put in is unfair, untenable, unbearable," she said. "Let's keep it decent, please."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus
Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  2. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  3. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  4. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  6. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  7. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Rolled Out in India
  8. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  9. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March 2020 Security Patch in India
  2. Xbox Series X May Launch in India Around the Same Time as Its Global Release
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability
  4. China Mobile, Huawei Bring 5G Connectivity to Mount Everest
  5. UK Announces COVID-9 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  6. Germany Approves First Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  7. Facebook Said to Have Agreed to Censor Posts After Vietnam Slowed Traffic
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update
  9. In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash
  10. Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com