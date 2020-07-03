Technology News
loading

In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics

Alibaba is Tencent's arch-rival and the dominant player in the China's cloud market by far.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2020 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics

Alibaba is Tencent's arch-rival

Highlights
  • For Tencent, it has become the perfect time to flex new muscles
  • Tencent has hired over 3,000 employees for its cloud division this year
  • Alibaba commanded 44.5 percent of the market while Tencent had just 14

For Chinese cloud services companies, the coronavirus outbreak has become a rainmaker, bringing in new business far and wide as firms shift work online and authorities develop apps and systems to help contain outbreaks and manage social restrictions.

For Tencent Holdings in particular, it has also become the perfect time to flex new muscles as it seeks to catch up with Alibaba Group Holding, its arch-rival and the dominant player in the country's cloud market by far.

Tencent began to display a new level of aggressiveness after positioning its cloud business as a major area of growth in September 2018, and that has only amped up amid the pandemic, employees say.

"The competition with Alibaba is so fierce right now, the sales teams are fighting them for every deal," said a source in Tencent's cloud division who was not authorised to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.

This year alone, Tencent has hired more than 3,000 employees for its cloud division. And as China went into lockdown and demand for corporate video bandwidth surged in February, it added 100,000 cloud servers in eight days to support a two-month old product, Tencent Conference - a feat the company says is unprecedented in Chinese cloud computing history.

It has expanded use of cloud servers designed in-house, pledged to speed up construction of a digital industry centre in Wuhan to handle cloud and smart city projects in central China and joined a central government initiative to support pandemic-hit small businesses with free cloud services.

The social media and gaming behemoth also announced in May it will invest CNY 500 billion (roughly Rs. 5.28 lakh crores) over five years in technology infrastructure including cloud computing - just weeks after Alibaba said it would invest CNY 200 billion (roughly Rs. 2.11 lakh crores) in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

Poshu Yeung, vice president of Tencent's international business group, notes huge interest in shifting further into the cloud from businesses and for online education.

"We actually see more demands, requests coming in," he told Reuters in an interview in April. "It's a good wakening call for a lot of businesses."

During the first quarter, China's cloud infrastructure services market grew an impressive 67 percent from a year earlier to $3.9 billion (roughly Rs. 29,122 crores), data from research firm Canalys shows.

Alibaba commanded 44.5 percent of the market while Tencent, which started its cloud business in 2013, four years after Alibaba, had just 14 percent. Huawei Technologies also had 14 percent.

"Although Tencent came to the space later than Alibaba, I believe the company is willing to endure a relatively long period of investment cycle for this business, hoping to catch up or one day becoming the No. 1 player in this field," said Alex Liu, tech analyst at China Renaissance.

Tencent's cloud division accounted for more than 4.5 percent of its annual revenue last year while Alibaba's cloud computing division accounted for 8 percent of its overall revenue.

Seeking B2B savvy

Tencent employees have told Reuters the company is working hard to become more adept in business-to-business sales where products are often designed from the ground up for one client, as well as in government relations. Those are areas where Alibaba excels while Tencent's strength lies more with consumer-centric products and design.

"Tencent has great genes in business-to-consumer, but in business-to-business, we either didn't have product managers or we just hired folks with a business-to-consumer background so it took a bit of time to convert their thinking," said a second Tencent source in the company's cloud business.

Tencent declined to comment on staff observations about its cloud business to Reuters.

One area where Tencent has gained ground in recent years is government contracts - a relatively small part of the market in revenue terms but one that brings prestige and helps attract private-sector clients.

Underscoring its determination to win tenders, Tencent in 2017 offered to complete a Fujian province government information platform project for CNI 0.01 (roughly Rs. 0.10).

From 2016 to 2017, Alibaba scored 28 cloud-related contracts for government entities, state-owned enterprises, and academic institutions, while Tencent landed just seven, government procurement records show.

But in 2018, they secured 28 each before Alibaba took the lead again last year with 49 compared to Tencent's 46.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Alibaba, Cloud Computing
Sushi Meets AI: Japanese Inventor's App Scopes Out Choice Tuna Cuts
Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Related Stories

In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  3. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  4. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  5. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
  9. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  10. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
#Latest Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  2. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
  3. WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief
  4. LG PuriCare 2020 Air Purifier Range Announced, Offers Option for Pet Owners
  5. Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics
  7. MIUI 12 May Have an Enhanced Reading Mode With E-Ink Display Texture
  8. Bharti, UK Government Said to Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  9. Olympus Launches Software to Turn Mirrorless Cameras Into Webcams
  10. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com