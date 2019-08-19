Technology News
loading

Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane

But deliveries aren’t free, unfortunately.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane

Photo Credit: Ikea

Highlights
  • Online deliveries cover Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane
  • Ikea unofficially accepting online orders since last week
  • A physical store in Navi Mumbai is expected to open later this year

Mumbai residents can now order online from Ikea, with the Swedish furniture giant officially kicking off operations for India's financial capital on Monday. This makes Mumbai the first Indian city where Ikea will service online orders, and the second — after Hyderabad — where customers have access to Ikea's catalogue of products. Technically speaking, Ikea's online deliveries will cover the greater Mumbai region, including the cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. Unlike the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, and local furniture competitors Pepperfry and Urban Ladder, Ikea isn't offering free delivery as of now. Instead, you'll have to pay a minimum Rs. 199 for delivery, with costs rising as the product weight does.

Though Ikea India announced the official start of Mumbai operations on Monday, online ordering and delivery has been unofficially open for more than a week now, Gadgets 360 understands. But while you had to work your way around a website that was built for Hyderabad residents earlier, there's now a dedicated section for Mumbai shoppers on the Ikea India website, which highlights the products that are available, in addition to early bird offers — valid till August 31 — to incentivise purchases. For further potential discounts, you can also sign up for the free Ikea Family membership, which then grants you access to special prices on certain items.

For Ikea, the Mumbai-only online store represents a new strategy in tackling India, an untapped market where the Swedish company took five years to launch its first store, in HITEC City, Hyderabad last year. A second store in the MIDC Turbhe region of Navi Mumbai, under construction since 2017, is expected to open later this year. (Currently, Ikea is using a distribution centre in Pune's Chakan Industrial Area to service online orders for the greater Mumbai region.) And as part of the new strategy, Ikea will also set up smaller outlets and pick-up centres across Mumbai, with the aim to reach 49 Indian cities by 2030.

While the Ikea website is now accepting online orders for those living in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, the Ikea app for Android and iOS doesn't seem to have been updated accordingly. We will update this piece if we spot any changes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ikea, Ikea India, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Tim Cook Warns Trump China Tariffs Help Samsung Over Apple
Trump Does Not Want the US to Do Business With Huawei
Honor Smartphones
Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  3. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Redmi 8 Specifications, Images Tipped by TENAA Listing
  7. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
  8. LG SM9000 NanoCell 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV Review
  9. Tim Cook Warns Trump China Tariffs Help Samsung Over Apple
  10. Google Removes 85 Apps From Play Store Over Adware
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Does Not Want the US to Do Business With Huawei
  2. Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane
  3. Tim Cook Warns Trump China Tariffs Help Samsung Over Apple
  4. YouTube Originals Free to Watch Starting September 24
  5. Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Responds to Restaurant 'Logout' Protests Over Deep Discounting Practices
  6. Huawei to Unveil Its Own Mapping Service 'Map Kit': Report
  7. Google Removes 85 Apps From Play Store Over Adware: Trend Micro
  8. Router Guest Networks Prone to Hacking: Researchers
  9. Silicon Valley Season 6 Release Date Set for October 27, HBO Shares Teaser Trailer
  10. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Show Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB of RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.