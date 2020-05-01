ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points

ICANN, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, on Friday decided to block the sale of the organisation that oversees the .org top-level domain to a private equity investment company, saying it would “create unacceptable uncertainty” in the future. ICANN is a non-profit American organisation that regulates standards for how website addresses work, so that the Internet can function as a global platform used by anyone in the world across billions of devices.

The core functions of the organisation include overseeing the Domain Name System (DNS), which allows us to use names such as www.google.com, rather than numerical IP addresses. Computers need IP addresses to identify and retrieve information from specific servers, but people can't be expected to remember random strings of numbers. ICANN determines and enforces the standards that translate IP addresses into website names. It also manages top-level domains (TLDs), such as .com, .org, .net, etc, and appoints third parties to administer them, to maintain its own focus and independence.