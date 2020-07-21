Technology News
loading

IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud

IBM has jettisoned some of its legacy business to focus on the high-margin cloud computing business.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2020 10:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud

Excluding the impact from currency and business divestitures, revenue declined 1.9 percent

Highlights
  • Revenue from the cloud business rose 30 percent to $6.3 billion
  • IBM's total revenue fell 5.4 percent to $18.12 billion
  • The company's shares rose 5 percent in after-hours trading

International Business Machines (IBM) beat estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday and signalled that demand in its cloud computing business would get a boost as large corporations accelerate their digital shift due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company's shares rose 5 percent in after-hours trading.

IBM has jettisoned some of its legacy business to focus on the high-margin cloud computing business, an area that has seen a lot of action in recent years as companies ramp up their digital shift to boost efficiency.

"The trend we see in the market is clear. Clients want to modernise apps, move more workloads to the cloud and automate IT tasks," IBM's new boss Arvind Krishna said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Revenue from the cloud business, previously headed by Krishna, rose 30 percent to $6.3 billion (roughly Rs. 47,000 crores) in the second quarter.

Krishna took over as chief executive officer from Ginni Rometty in April, while appointing former Bank of America Corp's top technology executive, Howard Boville, as the new head of the cloud business.

IBM's global business services unit was impacted as clients cut or delayed spending on discretionary projects due to COVID-19, CFO James Kavanaugh told Reuters. Sales in the unit fell 7 percent to $3.9 billion (roughly Rs. 29,151 crores).

While Western Europe and Asia Pacific showed a pickup in client spending during June, US, and Latin America customers pulled back as the pandemic impact got worse, Kavanaugh said.

"From a client perspective, our business is more concentrated in large enterprises, which in total have been relatively more stable throughout the pandemic," Kavanaugh said.

IBM's total revenue fell 5.4 percent to $18.12 billion (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh crores), but came in above analysts' estimates of $17.72 billion (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding the impact from currency and business divestitures, revenue declined 1.9 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.18 per share (roughly Rs. 160), above estimates of $2.07 (roughly Rs. 150).

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, Earnings Call, Cloud Computing
Uber Defends Business Model at UK's Supreme Court
Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release

Related Stories

IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  7. Airtel Offers Xstream Box at an Effective Price of Rs. 1,500
  8. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
  9. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  10. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Offers COVID-19 Contact Tracing Help Amid Chaotic US Response
  2. 37 Recently Active Volcanic Structures Identified on Venus
  3. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28
  4. Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release
  5. IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
  6. Uber Defends Business Model at UK's Supreme Court
  7. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN, Rabbit VPN, Fast VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com