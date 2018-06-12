Huawei Debuts Internet of Vehicle Platform for Connected Cars

Entering the connected vehicle era, technology major Huawei has released its "OceanConnect IoV" (Internet of Vehicles) platform that will enable digital transformation for automobile manufacturers.

Announcing the IoV platform at the computer expo "CeBIT 2018" here on Monday, Huawei said the IoV leads to in-depth convergence of ICT and the automobile industry.

"Huawei is dedicated to building a fully connected, intelligent world that connects people, vehicles, roads and other things," Ma Haixu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said in a statement.

The Huawei IoV platform supports hundreds of millions of connections and millions of high concurrent connections to ensure secure and reliable connectivity for vehicles.

Additionally, a global Public Cloud deployment gives global automobile manufacturers access to intelligent services to meet their operational requirements.

The "OceanConnect" platform helps automobile manufacturers control digital assets through the separated structure of data and business.

Third-party content and applications are integrated to build an ecosystem centred on automobile manufacturers, the company said.

The IoV platform will be developed in cooperation with Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) to enable vehicles to communicate with each other and their environment.