Technology News
loading

Huawei Focusing on Cloud Business That Still Has Access to US Chips Despite Sanctions: Report

Huawei’s cloud computing business offers AI and storage solutions to companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2020 10:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Focusing on Cloud Business That Still Has Access to US Chips Despite Sanctions: Report

In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones equipment business

Highlights
  • Huawei is stepping up its cloud computing offerings
  • Beijing will support Huawei through public cloud contracts
  • Trump administration restricted technology exports to Chinese companies

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to US chips despite sanctions against the company, to secure its survival, the Financial Times reported.

Huawei's cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to companies, including giving them access to artificial intelligence, and has been growing rapidly, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses, Financial Times reported.

The unit was stepping up its offerings and Beijing will increasingly support the company through public cloud contracts, according to the report.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has restricted technology exports to Chinese companies in particular, notably Huawei, citing national security risks.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Cloud computing, Artificial intelligence
CenturyLink Bug Causes Global Internet Outages, Affects Hulu, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live

Related Stories

Huawei Focusing on Cloud Business That Still Has Access to US Chips Despite Sanctions: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Offering Free Access to Select Original Movies and Series
  2. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme 7 Series' Gaming Prowess Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  7. Huawei Watch Fit Debuts With Rectangular AMOLED Display
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  9. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box: Report
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Chadwick Boseman: Last Post From Black Panther Star's Twitter Account Becomes Most-Liked Tweet Ever
  2. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Paytm Mall Reportedly Hacked by Cybercrime Group, Company Says 'Data Is Safe and Secure'
  4. Netflix Is Offering Free Access to Select Original Movies and Series, Even Without an Account
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Will Abide by New Chinese Export Rules That May Complicate US Sale
  6. Huawei Focusing on Cloud Business That Still Has Access to US Chips Despite Sanctions: Report
  7. CenturyLink Bug Causes Global Internet Outages, Affects Hulu, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live
  8. Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G9 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok Sale: China's New Tech Export Controls Could Give Beijing a Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com