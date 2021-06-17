All is fair in love and baby names. Or so we were led to believe, especially after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes named their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk. Yes, we don't know how to pronounce that either, but Elon says “Æ” is pronounced Ash. And now, another baby has been christened with an unconventional name, creating quite the splash on the internet and garnering a lot of popularity within days of being born. His name? HTML, like what we see in a web address. And yes, his name stands for exactly that.

Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual was born to a couple in Bulacan Santa Maria, Philippines, on June 10. One of the baby's parents is a web developer. The baby's aunt posted about his birth and his name on Facebook, which quickly went viral, raking up over 12,000 reactions and 9,000 shares.

“Welcome to the world, HTML”, his aunt wrote in the caption of his photograph. His aunt goes by the name Sincerely Pascal on Facebook.

Here's the post:

The comments section shows that people were quite entertained by the parents' decision.

One user jokingly asked the baby what his HTML was. Archie Espadilla commented, “I bet his first sentence will be ‘hello world!'”.

Another user Lai Marcelo wrote, “To my future son/daughter, you will be named ESXI or SDN or UTP or TCP or SDWAN or Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or XML.”

Uziel Almeida Oliveira, too, had a similar brainwave. “I will suggest my daughter to put this name to my grandson or granddaughter,” said Oliveira.

Two users, Gil Rovero and Jaydee Magtibay, just simply wanted to know why the parents had named the baby HTML.

While Rovero wrote, “There are a lot of programming languages in the world, why HTML? Try Vanilla JS, Ruby, Swift, Haskell, Julia, Lua”, Magtibay said the parents could have tried other “cute” names as well, such as “Ruby, Julia, Haskell”.

From a different perspective, some comments criticised the parents for giving such unusual names as HTML to their children. Jerry Masian was one of them. The user commented that it was “downright psychological abuse”.

Do you know someone with an unusual or funky name? Let us know in the comments.