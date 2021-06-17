Technology News
loading

Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned

The baby will be called Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 June 2021 15:54 IST
Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned

Photo Credit: Sincerely Pascual/ Facebook

Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual was born to a couple in Bulacan Santa Maria, Philippines

Highlights
  • The baby boy was born last week in Philippines
  • One of the parents is a computer programmer and the baby is named HTML
  • The Facebook post announcing the name went viral

All is fair in love and baby names. Or so we were led to believe, especially after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes named their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk. Yes, we don't know how to pronounce that either, but Elon says “Æ” is pronounced Ash. And now, another baby has been christened with an unconventional name, creating quite the splash on the internet and garnering a lot of popularity within days of being born. His name? HTML, like what we see in a web address. And yes, his name stands for exactly that.

Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual was born to a couple in Bulacan Santa Maria, Philippines, on June 10. One of the baby's parents is a web developer. The baby's aunt posted about his birth and his name on Facebook, which quickly went viral, raking up over 12,000 reactions and 9,000 shares.

“Welcome to the world, HTML”, his aunt wrote in the caption of his photograph. His aunt goes by the name Sincerely Pascal on Facebook.

Here's the post:

The comments section shows that people were quite entertained by the parents' decision.

One user jokingly asked the baby what his HTML was. Archie Espadilla commented, “I bet his first sentence will be ‘hello world!'”.

Another user Lai Marcelo wrote, “To my future son/daughter, you will be named ESXI or SDN or UTP or TCP or SDWAN or Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or XML.”

Uziel Almeida Oliveira, too, had a similar brainwave. “I will suggest my daughter to put this name to my grandson or granddaughter,” said Oliveira.

Two users, Gil Rovero and Jaydee Magtibay, just simply wanted to know why the parents had named the baby HTML.

While Rovero wrote, “There are a lot of programming languages in the world, why HTML? Try Vanilla JS, Ruby, Swift, Haskell, Julia, Lua”, Magtibay said the parents could have tried other “cute” names as well, such as “Ruby, Julia, Haskell”.

From a different perspective, some comments criticised the parents for giving such unusual names as HTML to their children. Jerry Masian was one of them. The user commented that it was “downright psychological abuse”.

Do you know someone with an unusual or funky name? Let us know in the comments.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTML, unusual baby name, Elon Musk, Philippines
Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip

Related Stories

Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  2. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  3. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  4. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  5. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  7. Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  9. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
  10. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone Specifications and Renders Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com