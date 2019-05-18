Technology News

HP Enterprise Nears Deal to Buy Supercomputer Pioneer Cray

The deal will help HP Enterprise strengthen its position against International Business Machines.

By | Updated: 18 May 2019 10:52 IST
The Cray deal could be HP's biggest since 2015

Highlights
  • HP looks to consolidate its position in high-end computing industry
  • Cray shares jumped 17 percent in the wake of HP deal
  • HP's shares also rose by a margin of 2 percent

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has agreed to buy U.S. supercomputer maker Cray Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 9,848 crores) as the firm works to become more competitive in high-end computing.

Cray investors will get $35 (roughly Rs. 2,462) a share in cash, the companies said in a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. That represents a premium of about 17 percent above Thursday's closing price. The deal values Cray at $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,145 crores) net of cash, the firms said in the statement.

Cray jumped 17 percent to $34.89 (roughly Rs. 2,450) at 9:49 a.m. in New York trading after earlier touching $34.96 (roughly Rs. 2,460), the biggest intraday gain in a year. Palo Alto-based HP Enterprise gained about 2 percent to $14.82 (roughly Rs. 1,040).

The deal will help HP Enterprise strengthen its position against International Business Machines Corp. It could also become HP Enterprise's biggest since it started trading in 2015, surpassing its acquisition of Nimble Storage Inc. for about $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,034 crores) more than two years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

HP Enterprise has mostly been paring down since it was created from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co. In 2017, it completed a spinoff and merger of its enterprise services business with Computer Sciences Corp. It's also separated some software assets in an $8.8 billion (roughly Rs. 61,898) deal with U.K.-based Micro Focus International.

Still, the company has also committed $4 (roughly Rs. 28,126) billion through 2022 to initiatives to develop artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and distributed computing offerings. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri, who succeeded Meg Whitman last year, said in November that HP Enterprise would start to see a return on that investment over the next two years.

Loss-making Cray traces its roots back to a company founded in 1972 by Seymour Cray, known as the "father of supercomputing." This month, it signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to build a new $600 (roughly Rs. 4,220 crores) million system for research on artificial intelligence, weather, subatomic structures, genomics and physics.

HP Enterprise's own high-end computer systems are used by the University of Notre Dame, the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and chemical giant BASF SE, according to its website. Last year, it won a $57 million (roughly Rs.. 401 crores)contract to provide supercomputers to the U.S. Department of Defense for helicopter design and weather forecasting.

© 2019 Bloomberg

