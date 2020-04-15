India is currently under a state of complete lockdown till May 3. The government has ordered restriction of movement, except for emergencies and people providing essential services. These social distancing measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has been declared a global pandemic. To make sure the businesses providing essential services can move without issues or regular people can move to deal with emergencies, several states and union territories are offering e-passes that can be obtained online. E-passes are also being referred to as movement pass or COVID-19 emergency pass, or online lockdown pass by some states.

In this article, we will describe how you can obtain an COVID-19 e-pass for movement during the lockdown. Several states are allowing users to register for an e-pass on their website, whereas some have also released mobile apps or WhatsApp numbers to assist in the matter.

How to get e-pass for lockdown? Head to the official lockdown e-pass website for your state or city. Click on the Apply Here or something similar, depending on your state's website. The reason for e-pass needs to be mentioned, and each state website asks for different information from the user. For instance, the Maharashtra e-pass website asks for a photo ID proof, valid organisation documents, medical report, and company ID to be attached with the application. Once you submit the application, it will be reviewed by the local police and then a pass will be issued. If there is any discrepancy in filling the application, users can contact the local police station to have it resolved. A unique token ID will be issued to the applicant.

How to check for application status of e-pass?

Once the application is submitted, the user can check their status of application by entering a unique ID on the e-pass website.

Once the E-pass is approved, a message from the authorities will be sent over the phone informing the user.

The e-pass can then be printed for use. It is essential to carry the e-pass with you, when you leave the house.

The official websites or lockdown e-pass applications for each state or union territory

For other states and union territories, please contact the district and city officials to get a lockdown pass.

How to apply for an e-pass for lockdown via WhatsApp?

Apart from its e-pass website, Delhi government has also issued a set of WhatsApp numbers where people can send a message to get an e-pass for lockdown. These numbers are as follows:

East District: 8447200084, 8375878007

North East District: 9540895489, 8860425666

Central District: 7428336279, 7428210711

New Delhi district: 9540675392, 9873743727

North District: 8595298706, 8595354861

Shahdara district: 8595272697, 8595274068

South-East District: 8595246396, 8595258871

West District: 9414320064, 8595252581

South District: 9599649266, 9643150027

South West: District 9971518387, 9971526953

North West District: 8595559117, 8595543375

The applicant has to text details like name, address, details of essential purpose, period, timing, copy of ID proof and vehicle number to the relevant WhatsApp number. The local authorities will verify all the details and issue the pass on WhatsApp.