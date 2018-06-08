The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new feature that allows users to obtain their Aadhaar Update History. This can be downloaded and provided to various authorities on demand for availing various services.

The CEO of UIDAI, Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, said, "This is yet another innovative and useful facility through which people can now obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI's website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc. We have launched its Beta version."

"To utilise this facility, the Aadhaar holder would have to go to the UIDAI website www.uidai.gov.in and click on Aadhaar Update History. A page will open where he will fill the Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID) and the security captcha. Then he will receive an OTP. After he enters OTP, he would be able to see his own Aadhaar Update History which can be printed for uses as required," he added.

According to UIDAI sources, the Aadhaar Update history shows date-wise details of updates made in address, and other fields on the Aadhaar since its generation. It could be any update relating to name, date of birth, gender or address, or addition/deletion of mobile or email.

The UIDAI CEO said, "Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history to the authorities while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits, etc., because in most such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years ".

He further added, "Aadhaar has emerged not only as a unique identity number but also as the most trusted ID that can be verified online and offline anytime, anywhere."