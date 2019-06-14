Technology News

Hong Kongers Alarmed by Google Translation Gaffe

Searches involving some other combinations of countries or territories also reproduced the error.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 14:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hong Kongers Alarmed by Google Translation Gaffe

Hong Kong social media lit up on Friday when protesters noticed Google's translation software was briefly churning out a rather odd suggestion during a week that has seen the worst political violence to hit the city in decades.

Eagle-eyed Google users discovered that when people entered the phrase "I am sad to see Hong Kong become part of China" the suggested translation in both Simplified and Traditional Chinese converted the word "sad" to "happy".

"Oh my god, I can't believe my eyes," one Facebook user commented under one of the many screen grabs of the false translation that went viral on Friday. 

"The app intentionally mistranslates the English to 'so happy/content' instead of 'so sad'," added student Rachel Wong on Twitter. "I hope Google fixes this."

When AFP entered the sentence "I am sad to see Hong Kong become part of China" on Friday morning it did show the wrong translation, replacing sad with happy. 

Searches involving some other combinations of countries or territories also reproduced the error.

An hour later, a correct translation was showing.

The company's hugely popular software tool uses complex algorithms and deep learning, as well as allowing users to make suggested translations to improve accuracy.

"Google Translate is an automatic translator, using patterns from millions of existing translations to help decide on the best translation for you," a spokesman for Google told AFP. 

"These automatic systems can sometimes make unintentional mistakes like translating a negative to a positive."

The international finance hub has been rocked this week by political violence as protesters opposed to a proposed China extradition law clashed with police.

On Thursday, the popular encrypted messaging app telegram, which is being used by protesters to coordinate, announced it had suffered a major cyber-attack that originated from China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hong Kong, China, Google, Google Translate
Twitter Deletes Thousands of Accounts Tied to Iran, Releases Archive of State-Backed Propaganda
Google's Project Zero Reveals Zero-Day Exploit on Windows That Microsoft Hasn't Fixed Yet
Honor Smartphones
Hong Kongers Alarmed by Google Translation Gaffe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  2. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  4. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  5. Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update Now Available
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  7. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  8. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  9. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.