Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

The cyber-attack at the beginning of the week targeted Honda's internal servers and spread a virus through the company's systems

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 June 2020 10:02 IST
Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

A four-wheeler plant in Turkey and motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action

Highlights
  • In total, the cyber-attack affected 11 Honda plants
  • Apart from India, Brazil, and Turkey, five US plants were also affected
  • All US plants have resumed operations, a Honda spokesperson said

Honda plants in Turkey, Brazil and India have halted operations as the Japanese carmaker battles to recover from a cyber-attack that affected several factories worldwide.

The cyber-attack at the beginning of the week targeted Honda's internal servers and spread a virus through the company's systems, a spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday.

A four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey and motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action following the attack, the spokeswoman said, adding that the firm was "still investigating details".

In total, the cyber-attack affected 11 Honda plants -- including five in the US, according to local media reports.

All US plants have resumed operations, the spokeswoman said, declining to elaborate further.

She said the suspension would have only a limited impact on Honda's business globally.

Global automakers including Honda have already been hit hard by a slump in sales due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Honda reported a 25.3-percent fall in net profit from the previous year as sales dropped six percent to JPY 14.9 trillion (roughly Rs. 10.45 lakh crores) in the fiscal year ending in March.

Further reading: Cyber Attack, Honda, Coronavirus
Apple HomePod: Everything to Know Before Buying in India
Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack

