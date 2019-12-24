Technology News
loading

Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle

Holiday season doodle shows a bunch of burning candles along with cherries and its leaves.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle

The Google Doodle can be shared by tapping on the share button below it

Highlights
  • The animated Google doodle shows santa claus flying in a crystal ball
  • On desktop, it can be shared via Facebook, Twitter, or an email client
  • Users can share it via any messenger or social media app on mobile

Google is celebrating the arrival of the holiday season with a new festive-themed doodle, continuing a long tradition of spreading the cheers at this time of the year. With less than a day left before the celebrations begin for Christmas, Google has updated its search homepage with a doodle that is all about the annual festival season and Santa Claus embarking on his fabled duty of distributing gifts. In addition to the new Christmas-themed doodle, Google has also added a share button that let users spread the festivities season wishes with their friends and family members.

Just a day ahead of Christmas, search engine giant Google has started celebrating the holiday season as it rolled out a new special Doodle titled 'Happy Holidays 2019' adding to the holiday spirit. The search engine posted their annual 'Happy Holidays' doodles from Monday.

The first illustration showed a bunch of burning candles along with cherries and its leaves that represent the onset of the spring and commemorates the presence of the holiday season. The Doodle of the Christmas Eve shows a Crystal ball glass in which Santa Claus is seen sliding across a Christmas tree along with the traditional reindeer sleigh. It shows Santa moving to different parts of the world to surprise the kids with the Christmas gifts.

The Google post read, "No matter how you choose to celebrate, 'tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy holidays!" Tapping on the green share button below the Google doodle on desktop opens a dialogue box where users can select between three methods of sharing it – a Facebook post, as a tweet, or as an email with the client of their choice.

On mobile though, the choice of sharing platforms at the disposal of users is much more diverse. For instance, on tapping the share button below the Google doodle at the top of the Discover feed, users can choose to share the link via SMS, a social media app, a wireless file sharing app, or even save it in the cloud.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Doodle, Google
2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector

Related Stories

Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. Netflix Price Cuts Are Heating Up India's Streaming War
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  9. PSA: Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India Starting January 31
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Searching for Global Headquarters Outside of China: Report
  2. Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
  3. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  4. 2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector
  5. At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim
  6. Uber Knows More About Its Rape Problem Than Anyone Else. What Should It Do With That Data?
  7. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India and Other Countries Starting January 31, Microsoft Reiterates
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Model Listed on Company Site, Launch Imminent
  10. TikTok Not Being Put Up for Sale, Media Report Untrue, Internal Note Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.