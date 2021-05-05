Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • HealthifyMe Launches Real Time COVID 19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up

HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up

The new Vaccinateme.in platform uses CoWIN APIs to help people find available vaccination slots nearby in real-time.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 18:53 IST
HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up

Vaccinateme.in works better on mobile browser than on desktop

Highlights
  • Vaccinate.me offers useful filters to narrow down search
  • It gives you a direct link to CoWIN for booking appointments instantly
  • HealthifyMe is also offering free access to live workout sessions

Health-tech startup HealthifyMe has launched a new platform called Vaccinateme.in. This platform uses CoWIN APIs to help people find available vaccination slots nearby in real-time. The platform comes with various filters that let you categorise your search — for instance, search for vaccine slots for 18+ category, search for vaccine slots for 45+ category, search for Covishield or Covaxin, and so on. The site can be accessed from both computers and mobile phones, although HealthifyMe recommends the latter.

Apart from letting you find vaccination nearby, it also provides instant WhatsApp, SMS, and email notifications for when slots open up. This initiative has been launched to fast track the mass inoculation drive in the country and encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest. Users can access this service directly through the website Vaccinateme.in or through the HealthifyMe app.

You can not use this site to book vaccinations — that is only possible through the government CoWIN portal. This is only to help people find the latest appointment slots, so that they can more quickly apply to the CoWIN portal and book a vaccination date. So you will need to go through the official portal in order to book your appointment.

How to check for vaccination slots on Vaccinateme.in

  1. Once on the site, users are asked to search for a vaccination slot in their district or pin code.
  2. Select the necessary option and fill in the details. A list of vaccination centres show up with slot availability, the age group it is tending to, and the choice of vaccine it offers.
  3. Vaccinateme.in integrates relevant filters to customize the search including PIN code, district, age, choice of vaccine, and free or paid vaccination centers.
  4. Once you've made the choice of which centre you want to head towards, you can just click on ‘Book on CoWIN' option.
  5. Vaccinateme.in will redirect you to the CoWIN portal for booking your appointment.

HealthifyMe says it intends to add more features and filters to further improve the user experience over the next few days.

While vaccinateme.in is a useful real-time vaccination slot locator, there are also a number of other real-time COVID-19 vaccine appointment tracker sites as well that have launched recently, to help with finding vaccines nearby. The list includes Under45.in, Getjab.in, and many more. However, while some of these include Telegram or email notifications, VaccinateMe seems to be one of the few to offer WhatsApp integration, which is useful since the vast majority of people still use WhatsApp primarily.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vaccinateme, HealthifyMe, COVID 19, COVID 19 vaccination
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  3. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  4. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  7. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  9. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Tipped to Come With 15W Charging Support
  3. YouTube Automatic Translation Feature Allows Users to Browse Videos in Their Native Language: Report
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up
  5. Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped
  7. Microsoft Counterfit Tool for Testing Security of AI Systems Released as Open-Source Project
  8. 100-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Dinosaur Bones Discovered in Meghalaya: Researchers
  9. China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
  10. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com