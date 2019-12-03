Technology News
loading

HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'

HDFC Bank claims it is trying to fix the issue with the help of 'experts'.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'

HDFC Bank's net banking and mobile apps have been down since Monday

Highlights
  • HDFC Bank net banking service and mobile apps are down since Monday
  • Hundreds of HDFC Bank customers have been complaining on social media
  • The bank claims its 'experts' are working on a fix

HDFC Bank's net banking and mobile apps have been down for most people since Monday morning. The bank's customers are unable to access their bank accounts online or perform any transactions on the Web or on mobile platforms. HDFC Bank's customers took to social media on Monday to complain about the bank's net banking and mobile apps being down during the first working day of the month. The services are still down for most users.

In a statement posted on Twitter, HDFC Bank said that due to a "technical glitch" some of the bank's customers are unable to log in to their accounts via net banking and mobile apps. The bank further added, "Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly."

HDFC Bank's net banking website and mobile apps still remain down on the second working day of December. Customers have been complaining on various social media platforms since Monday morning. The bank's official online handles on Twitter and Facebook have been trying to pacify angry customers with the same official statement since Monday.

Customers who are trying to log in to their HDFC Bank accounts via net banking are being redirected to a web page with a "Please try after some time" message. It reads, "The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time."

HDFC Bank's mobile app users are also getting an error prompt while trying to log in. The bank's mobile apps display this message when a customer tries to sign in; "We are experiencing heavy traffic. Please try again after sometime. Apologies for the inconvenience."

Users have complained that since they're unable to access their accounts, they can't transfer money or pay important bills that are supposed to be cleared in the first week of the month. A large chunk of the bank's customers uses online platforms to access their bank accounts and perform transactions. All these customers have been locked out of their own accounts for over 24 hours now.

 

Some HDFC Bank customers have complained that they're unable to pay salaries to their employees while others are worried that their credit card payment might get delayed. There's still no official timeline on when the issues will be fixed.

Late last year, HDFC Bank's next-generation mobile apps suffered a downtime from day 1 and the bank was forced to roll back to previous-generation mobile apps on Android and iOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HDFC Bank
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
Honor Smartphones
HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  5. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  6. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. Redmi K30 Official Poster Reveals Quad Rear Cameras With Ring Design
  10. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
  2. Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
  3. HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'
  4. Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
  5. Mi Max Series Discontinued by Xiaomi, Reveals Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing
  6. Chandraayan-2: How a Chennai Engineer Spotted Vikram Lander Debris When NASA Couldn't
  7. Mi 10 Pro’s Existence Confirmed By Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin
  8. Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  9. Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 Price in India Cut, Revised Pricing Available Both Online and Offline
  10. Jio New Plan Prices to Be Raised Up to 40 Percent, Touted to Offer 300 Percent Additional Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.