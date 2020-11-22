Technology News
loading

HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say

HDFC Bank complaints started to come in at 5PM and peaked by 6PM, as per reports on according to DownDetector.in.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 22 November 2020 00:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say

Users say HDFC Bank is not working for online transactions

Highlights
  • Users report having problems with using HDFC bank
  • UPI and debit card transactions are failing for many users
  • Some HDFC Bank customers even reported ATM problems

HDFC Bank is down, and netbanking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS, and NEFT are all having issues for many customers in India. The customers have taken to social media to complain about the issue. Many people say they are not able to make payments, and in our own tests, we were not able to even add new payees for netbanking. Some users are also saying that ATMs are not working. A tweet responding to a customer says that the issue was because of an outage at a data centre, but six hours after reports starting coming in on Saturday, the payments were still not working here.

According to online downtime tracker DownDetector, reports of failure at HDFC Bank started around 6PM on Saturday November 22, and peaked at have been declining since then. However, we tested HDFC at 1130pm and the bank was still not working for two different accounts.

Responding to a customer's tweet, HDFC Customer Care stated that “an unexpected outage at one of our data centres has impacted some of our services.” It also said, “We are working towards restoration of the services, which shouldn't take long.” However, this was more than one hour ago at the time of writing, and nearly six hours after the early reports started. At the time of writing the bank services are still not working.

Some users reported seeing a message that states that HDFC is experiencing a problem, asking them to come back and try again after some time; however, when we checked using the HDFC Android app at 11.30pm on Saturday, this banner was not displayed, and it instead simply froze.

Affected customers have been tweeting about issues with the bank website and HDFC app on Twitter. People were not able to receive OTPs, and some even said that ATMs are not working. This is very similar to the failure at ICICI Bank that happened in mid-October, right at the start of the festive sales for Amazon and Flipkart.

The HDFC website and app are loading at the time of writing, but after you log in, the features like money transfer, adding payees, and so on do not work, Gadgets 360 was able to verify. We were also not able to use the debit card from HDFC on Swiggy and Zomato.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HDFC Bank, Netbanking, downtime
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Lenovo Teases Smartphone Series That Could Take on New Redmi Note 9 Models

Related Stories

HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HDFC Bank Is Having Issues With Debit Card, UPI, and More, Customers Say
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  5. Amazon Echo Frames Get Improvements, Now Available for All
  6. Microsoft Teams Taking on Zoom With Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling
  7. OnePlus Installs Fast Charging Stations at Bengaluru Airport
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India?
  9. Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability, Brings Improvements
  10. Watch the Trailer for The Grand Tour’s Madagascar Special, Out December
#Latest Stories
  1. HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say
  2. Lenovo Teases Smartphone Series That Could Take on New Redmi Note 9 Models
  3. Instagram Reels Gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature
  4. LG May Have a 17-Inch Rollable Laptop in the Works, Patent Suggests
  5. Amazon Music Expands X-Ray With Trivia for Your Favourite Songs
  6. Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom
  7. Black Panther 2 to Begin Shooting in July 2021
  8. Google, Facebook, Twitter, More Tech Giants Threaten to Leave Pakistan Over Censorship Rules
  9. Twitter to Hand Presidential @POTUS Account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day
  10. Tamil Nadu Bans Online Gaming Involving Betting; Rs. 5,000 Fine, Imprisonment for Violators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com