NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Hathway Play Box, Ultra Smart Hub Android Based OTT Set Top Boxes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999

Hathway Play Box, Ultra Smart Hub Android-Based OTT Set-Top Boxes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999

, 05 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Hathway Play Box, Ultra Smart Hub Android-Based OTT Set-Top Boxes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999

Hathway Play box remote is voice-enabled and supports Google Assistant

Highlights

  • Hathway Ultra Smart Hub combines linear TVs with Google Play services
  • Hathway Play box will be available for broadband and cable users
  • Play box comes with Google Assistant, Chromecast support

In a new development, Hathway has announced the arrival of a new OTT set-top box based on Android TV. The Hathway Play box allows users to stream Google Play content and play Android games on the bigger screen. It comes with a voice-enabled remote that sports dedicated YouTube, Netflix, and Google Play buttons, and supports Google Assistant as well. Alongside, the Hathway Ultra Smart Hub - a cable hybrid box - was also announced, and it essentially combines linear TV with Google Play services in HDR quality.

The Hathway Ultra Smart Hub brings easy navigation and allows linear TV users to download apps from Google Play. It works only where the Hathway cable is present, while the Play box is available to broadband users as well. Both the OTT boxes are priced at Rs. 2,999. Apart from Google Assistant support, the new set-top boxes also come with inbuilt Chromecast from streaming content on the big screen via the mobile app. Both the boxes will go up for booking in November, with availability from December. Hathway claims that more OTT app integration is in the works.

"One of the strengths of Hathway Play box is our cooperation with some of the most popular play-services. In addition to Google Play and YouTube, we are delighted that Netflix, the world's largest streaming service will be available in Hathway Play box at launch and that our customers can easily access their content via the button on the remote control," Rajan Gupta, Managing Director, Hathway, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to be working with Hathway and look forward to leveraging their extensive broadband and cable network to enable more exciting and useful Android TV experiences for consumers," Pranab Mookken, Head Android, Chrome & Play Business Development, India, said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hathway, Hathway Play box
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Poco F1 Rosso Red Colour Variant Launched in India, First Sale on October 11
Telltale Games Reportedly Lays Off All Remaining Staff
Billion Capture Plus
Hathway Play Box, Ultra Smart Hub Android-Based OTT Set-Top Boxes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  2. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones Launched
  3. Asus Says 1 Million ZenFone Max Pro M1 Units Sold in India Since Launch
  4. Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?
  5. Motorola One Power to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: What's the Difference?
  7. Nokia 7.1 With 19:9 PureDisplay, Dual Cameras, Snapdragon 636 Launched
  8. Moto G7 Specifications Leak Tips 6.4-Inch Display, Android 9.0 Pie
  9. Nokia Phones to Start Receiving Android Pie Update This Month: HMD Global
  10. Moto G7 Lineup Now Rumoured to Include 4 Models
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.