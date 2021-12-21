Technology News
loading

Hacking Helped Russian Businessmen, Others Make Millions in Insider Trading: US Authorities

The scheme in total netted at least $82.5 million (roughly Rs. 625 crore) from 2018 to 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 December 2021 11:08 IST
Hacking Helped Russian Businessmen, Others Make Millions in Insider Trading: US Authorities

Five Russians now in US custody carried out $82 million (roughly Rs. 620 crore) insider trading scheme

Highlights
  • The companies included IBM, Snap, and Tesla
  • The scheme in total netted at least $82.5 million (roughly Rs. 625 crore
  • Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to face conspiracy

Five Russians including a Kremlin-linked businessman now in US custody carried out a vast, $82 million (roughly Rs. 620 crore) insider trading scheme that allowed them to profit from corporate information stolen through hacking, US authorities said on Monday.

Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company that prosecutors said had extensive ties to the Russian government, was extradited on Saturday from Switzerland to face conspiracy, securities fraud and other charges in Boston.

Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland in March while on a ski trip, appeared briefly from a Massachusetts jail during a virtual court hearing. A bail hearing is tentatively set for Thursday.

Prosecutors accused him and others of trading on corporate earnings reports obtained by hacking into the computer systems of two vendors that help companies filing quarterly and annual reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC)

Those companies included IBM, Snap, and Tesla. Prosecutors said Klyushin, 41, and employees of his company M-13 LLC placed trades for themselves as well for clients in exchange for a cut of their profits.

Authorities said the computer systems were hacked into by Ivan Yermakov, an M-13 employee who was among several Russian military intelligence officers charged in 2018 with carrying out hacking schemes to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and target anti-doping agencies.

The scheme in total netted at least $82.5 million (roughly Rs. 625 crore) from 2018 to 2020, the SEC said in a related lawsuit.

Yermakov remains at large, along with three other defendants: M-13 director Nikolai Rumiantcev and two Russian businessmen who prosecutors say traded on the hacked information, Mikhail Irzak and Igor Sladkov.

They could not be reached for comment.

Klyushin's lawyers have called the case politically motivated and argued the real reason he was sought was his work and contacts within the Russian government, which calls the case part of part of a hunt for Russians by Washington.

But while Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell stressed Klyushin's "extensive ties" to the Kremlin, he said authorities did not know at the outset of the two-year probe "where the facts and investigation would lead us."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hacking
Amazon Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket, to Livestream Matches Starting January 2022
Winter Season Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle in India and Around the World

Related Stories

Hacking Helped Russian Businessmen, Others Make Millions in Insider Trading: US Authorities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  2. Apple to Reportedly Stop Supporting These Older iPhone Models With iOS 16
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Google Celebrates Winter Season With Animated Doodle
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Camera Predicted to Be Significantly Improved
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  8. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  10. Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket to Livestream Matches
#Latest Stories
  1. DogeBonk Claims to Have Become the First Crypto in Space, Ahead of Elon Musk's DOGE-1 Rocket Mission
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Gets Listed on IMDA, EEC Certification Websites
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn's India Plant Said to Stay Shut This Week After Protests Over Food Poisoning
  4. Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake Processors, Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Launched in India
  5. iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report
  6. iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport ‘Periscope’ Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Crypto Exchange FTX US Partners With US Sports Teams to Enable Trading, NFT Activities
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display
  9. Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com