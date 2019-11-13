Technology News
loading

Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks

Britain goes to the polls on December 12 in an election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks

Hackers hit Britain's two main political parties with back-to-back cyber-attacks on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, attempting to force political websites offline with a flood of malicious traffic just weeks ahead of a national election. The attacks come after Britain's security agencies have warned that Russia and other countries may attempt to disrupt the December 12 vote with cyber-attacks or divisive political messages on social media, a charge Moscow denies. The opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday morning it had "experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack on Labour digital platforms," but that the attack was repelled and no data was compromised.

Just hours later, the party's website and other online services came under a second digital bombardment, followed by a third attack on the website of the governing Conservative Party shortly before 1600 GMT, according to two people with knowledge of the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

The sources said there was currently nothing to link the attacks on either party to a foreign state.

One of sources said the attack on the Conservatives was larger and appeared to be conducted by different hackers, but did not take down any party websites.

Asked about the second attack, a Labour spokesman said: "We have ongoing security processes in place to protect our platforms, so users may be experiencing some differences. We are dealing with this quickly and efficiently."

A Conservative Party spokeswoman had no immediate comment and said she was unaware of the attack.

Digital assault
Britain goes to the polls on December 12 in an election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to break the Brexit deadlock in parliament more than three years since the country voted to leave the European Union.

The country's National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, said the first attack on Labour was a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - a technique used by hackers to take down websites by overwhelming them with traffic.

The sources said the same technique had been used in the subsequent attacks against Labour and the Conservatives.

"DDoS attacks are a common form of attack used by a very wide range of attackers. Mitigation techniques are available and worked in this case," a NCSC spokesman said.

The nature of such attacks often makes it difficult to attribute responsibility to any particular group, he said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the first attack on his party was successfully repelled by the party's defence systems when the digital assault began on Monday.

"But if this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all," he said. "Because a cyber-attack against a political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UK, Labour Party
Instagram Reels Launched as It Looks to Compete Against TIkTok
BSNL Rs. 365, Rs. 97 Prepaid Recharge Launched With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages Per Day
Honor Smartphones
Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro in India: What You Need to Know
  7. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Fingerprint Sensor Improvements: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo U20 India Launch Set for November 22, Amazon Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 675 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Amazon Brings Project Zero to India to Remove Counterfeit Products
  3. Google-Ascension Cloud Computing Deal Triggers Federal Inquiry in the US: Report
  4. BSNL Rs. 365, Rs. 97 Prepaid Recharge Launched With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages Per Day
  5. Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks
  6. Instagram Reels Launched as It Looks to Compete Against TIkTok
  7. Realme 5 Starts Receiving October OTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More
  8. Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More
  9. Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix
  10. Realme 2 Pro Update in India Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.