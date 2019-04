Hacker Dumps Nearly 1 Billion User Records From 44 Companies: Report

A serial hacker who goes by the name of Gnosticplayers has released another 65.5 million records of users last week taking his grand total of 932 million records overall.

Since mid-February, Gnosticplayers has been putting batches of hacked data on Dream Market, which is a dark Web marketplace for selling illegal products like hacking tools guns and drugs.

"The hacker's name is Gnosticplayers, and he's responsible for the hacks of 44 companies, including last week's revelations," the ZDNet reported late on Monday.

The names of big companies that were hit included UnderArmor, 500px, ShareThis, MyHeritage and GfyCat.

The releases have been grouped in four rounds -- Round 1 (620 million user records), Round 2 (127 million user records), Round 3 (93 million user records), and Round 4 (26.5 million user records).

"Last week, the hacker notified ZDNet about his latest release -- Round 5 -- containing the data of 65.5 million users, which the hacker claims to have been taken from six companies: gaming platform Mindjolt, digital mall Wanelo, e-invitations and RSVP platform Evite, South Korean travel company Yanolja, women's fashion store Moda Operandi, and Apple repair center iCracked," the report added.

After round five, Gnosticplayers had released a grand total of 932 million records. Other companies impacted include GameSalad, Estante Virtual, Coubic, LifeBear, Bukalapak and Youthmanual.