NDTV Gadgets360.com

GreyOrange Raises $140 Million in Series C Funding

, 08 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
GreyOrange Raises $140 Million in Series C Funding

Samay Kohli, CEO (left) and Akash Gupta, CTO (right), GreyOrange

Highlights

  • The funding round was led by Mithril Capital
  • Other investors in this round included Binny Bansal
  • Existing investors included Flipkart and Mitsubishi

AI-powered robotics systems company GreyOrange on Friday announced it had received $140 million (roughly Rs. 1,010 crores) in Series C funding, claiming it marked the largest round ever raised by an industrial robotics company. The funding round was led by Mithril Capital, GreyOrange said, and other investors included Binny Bansal as well as existing investor Blume Ventures. Ajay Royan, who co-founded Mithril Capital alongside Peter Thiel, will join the GreyOrange board.

Other investors in GreyOrange include Flipkart, Mitsubishi, and Project Verte. The company said it will use to funding to fulfil its "vision of developing and deploying intuitive, flexible, and scalable solutions for end-to-end automation across the supply chain, from factories to fulfilment centers, and beyond."

Founded in 2011, GreyOrange is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in India, Japan, Germany, and the US. It counts Aramex, DTDC, Flipkart, Jabong, Mahindra, Myntra, and Pepperfry amongst its customers. GreyOrange's products include the goods-to-person 'Butler', said to be an AI-enabled autonomous robot that "optimises the supply chain process from inventory storage and replenishment to order picking."

"As online and offline channels converge across a wide range of industries, we are excited to support robotic solutions that thoughtfully bridge the world of bits and the world of atoms, driving better health, safety and efficiency for workers and customers alike," said Ajay Royan, co-founder and Managing General Partner of Mithril Capital.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced management team and investors with a common vision to build the next generation of flexible supply chain systems. The funds will allow us to continue to invest in our R&D and supply chain to maintain our market-leading position," said co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange, Samay Kohli.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Internet, India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Reacts to Benchmark Cheating Scandal, Announces 'Performance Mode' Will Be Available to Users
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Announces Plans to Retire at 54
AI Camera Phones
GreyOrange Raises $140 Million in Series C Funding
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro: How the 3 Xiaomi Phones Differ
  2. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  3. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  4. OnePlus 6T Render With Waterdrop Display Notch, Triple Rear Cameras Leaks
  5. Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W Water-Resistant Fitness Band Launched in India
  6. Nokia 9 Render Gives a Glimpse at Penta-Lens Camera Setup, Display Notch
  7. Iron Fist Season 2: Netflix-Marvel's Worst Show Has No Way to Go but Up
  8. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  9. iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 9 Alleged Back Cases Spotted Ahead of Launch
  10. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.