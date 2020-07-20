Technology News
loading

Government Said to Tell US That Digital Tax on Google, Amazon Isn't Biased

India’s stand on the levies comes as the two nations engage in negotiations to achieve a limited trade deal with ambitions for a free trade agreement in the future.

By Shruti Srivastava, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 July 2020 16:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Said to Tell US That Digital Tax on Google, Amazon Isn't Biased

India’s stand on the levies comes as the two nations engage in negotiations to achieve a trade deal

Highlights
  • The decision has been conveyed to the US trade department
  • The digital tax was operationalised from April 1
  • It applies to non-resident companies selling goods and services online

India's decision to levy a tax on companies offering digital services in the country is not aimed at any particular country and the decision will not be reconsidered, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The decision has been conveyed to the US trade department, which had initiated a probe alleging the South Asian nation was targeting companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google, the people said asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.

India's stand on the levies comes as the two nations engage in negotiations to achieve a limited trade deal with ambitions for a free trade agreement in the future. A similar dispute in France, prompted the US to levy 25 percent tariffs on a series of French goods worth about $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,723 crores), last week.

A call made to the trade ministry spokesman outside office hours was not immediately answered, while the US Embassy in New Delhi referred the query to the US Trade Representative's office. An email sent to a USTR spokesperson for comment remained unanswered.

The South Asian nation is among ten other nations facing US investigations to assess whether the levies discriminate against American technology majors. In the French case, the tariff on goods such as makeup and handbags will take effect after about 180 days since France has not yet started collecting its digital tax.

The tax -- or equalisation levy -- which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February's budget, was operationalised from April 1, and applies only to non-resident companies selling goods and services online. It is an additional safeguard against loss of revenue in India due to activities of e-commerce operators in the country, the people said.

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Tax, Google, Amazon, Facebook
TikTok Under Scrutiny in Australia Over Security, Data Concerns
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Will Likely Be Priced Similar to Their Predecessors: Report

Related Stories

Government Said to Tell US That Digital Tax on Google, Amazon Isn't Biased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
  9. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  10. A Suitable Boy Review: Mira Nair and Book Fans Finally Get Their Wish
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to Be Launched in China on July 22: Report
  2. Google Pixel 4 XL Glass Back Peeling Off, Some Users Complain
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Will Likely Be Priced Similar to Their Predecessors: Report
  4. Government Said to Tell US That Digital Tax on Google, Amazon Isn't Biased
  5. TikTok Under Scrutiny in Australia Over Security, Data Concerns
  6. Oppo K7 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W Charging Support
  7. Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted
  8. Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Support in India, Initially Limited for iPhone Users
  9. Amazon Says Exports From India-Based Sellers Cross $2 Billion
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com